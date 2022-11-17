Ronaldo Nazario, who fired Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002, has backed Brazil to end its 20-year drought and add to its record of five titles in Qatar next month.

The World Cup kicks off on November 20 with Brazil beginning its Group G campaign against Serbia four days later in Lusail.

“We have a great squad and we can do it. Brazil has been playing well. They were superb in the qualifiers,” Ronaldo said in an interview published in Sportstar.

“We all know how tough the South American qualifiers are. We have to face difficult opponents in different atmospheres throughout the continent. When a team plays well, dominates under such situations consistently, we have to believe that everything’s going well in the team. That augurs well.”

Ronaldo is ‘the phenomenon’ was the highest scorer in the competition before Miroslav Klose went past him in 2014. But with two goals in the 2002 final against Germany and two World Cup winning medals, he is happy to be the owner of two football clubs in Spain and Brazil now.

After Brazil, the 46-year-old picked France and arch-rival Argentina as among the strongest contenders.

“There are a few. France is one of the contenders. You cannot rule out Germany in a World Cup. England reached the finals of the Euro. Spain has been playing well, and so is their Iberian neighbour, Portugal. Because of our rivalry, I cannot support Argentina! But there is no denying the fact that they are one of the contenders,” he said.