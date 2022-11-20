FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany’s Muller not motivated by Klose’s record

Veteran Germany attacker Thomas Muller said he is not motivated by personal goals ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

After ten goals in his first two World Cups, Muller was all set to go for the highest scorer’s award, beating his compatriot Miroslav Klose (16) in Russia. But his team had a forgettable tournament. Germany has regrouped under new coach Hansi Flick and are one of the favourites to win at Qatar.

“No, we don’t think about personal goals. Our aim is to win the championship, always and we all try our best to ensure a victory for the team. If we can do so, we shall be the happiest. In doing so, if I can contribute with a few goals, I shall be happy. But even if I don’t score a single goal and our team wins the competition, I shall be happier,” Muller said in an interview published on Sportstar.

In Muller’s own words, Germany suffered a shock group stage in exit in 2018 but the 33-year-old says the team has learnt its lessons from the past.

“It happens sometimes. You cannot win always. There will be some bad days in office. For us, it was two out of three days. Nobody could even imagine that we would be out of the Cup within the first two weeks. It was shocking for all of us. We prepared so well, but could not do what we wanted to do. A big lesson for all of us. We have to ensure that such things should never happen again,” said Muller.

Germany is in a tough group alongside former champion Spain, South Korea and Costa Rica.

On prospect of facing Spain on November 27, which could possibly decide the group leaders, Muller said, “We have faced them when they were winning everything. Then we changed the trend in Brazil. Like us, Spain, too, did not have a great run in the last two editions. They will be eager to return to their dominating best while we shall be trying the same. It should be one of the most exciting matches of the World Cup. We are all looking forward to it.”