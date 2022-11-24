Ronaldo: Vinicus should be in Brazil XI alongside Neymar

Ronaldo Nazario, who fired Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002, believes the current star of the Selecao, Neymar Jr, is ready to take the nation all the way to glory in Qatar.

Brazil enters the World Cup as a strong contender as it aims to end a 20-year drought. Brazil has a wealth of attackers at its disposal to partner Neymar. Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Antony, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Pedro and Gabriel Martinelli are the attackers in the squad.

“Tite will have to pick the best three among the possible six in the first XI. But that’s a headache he or any coach would welcome. Neymar Jr is going to start, definitely. He is in ominous form for his club,” Ronaldo said in an interview published on Sportstar.

“Moreover, he should reach the World Cup fully fit. That is the most important factor. There was never any doubt about his talent. I believe, he is ready to go all the way.”

Ronaldo backed Vinicius as one of the starting attacker alongside Neymar. The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals for Real Madrid this season before the World Cup.

“I think he [Tite] has decided his playing XI now. But he would be open to introduce anyone. For me, Vini should be preferred given the form he is in for Real Madrid. But it’s difficult. The coach will have to keep his formation in mind and pick players according to the need of the team, keeping in mind the weakness of the opponent too,” said Ronaldo.