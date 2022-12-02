FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group F standings after Matchday 12: Morocco, Croatia reach Last 16

Morocco advanced to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup for the second time as it beat Canada 2-1 on Thursday.

This win helped Morocco clinch first place in Group F ahead of 2018 finalist Croatia.

Belgium was eliminated from the tournament Thursday after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, which advanced as the second-place team in Group F behind Morocco.

Group F standings: