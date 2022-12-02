FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group F standings after Matchday 12: Morocco, Croatia reach Last 16

Morocco advanced to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup for the second time as it beat Canada 2-1 on Thursday.
This win helped Morocco clinch first place in Group F ahead of 2018 finalist Croatia.
Belgium was eliminated from the tournament Thursday after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, which advanced as the second-place team in Group F behind Morocco.
Group F standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Morocco (Q)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|1
|Croatia (Q)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|5
|3
|Belgium (E)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|4
|Canada (E)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|0