FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group F standings after Matchday 12: Morocco, Croatia reach Last 16

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: Morocco registered a resounding 2-1 win over Canada to top group, while Croatia and Belgium played out a goalless draw.

02 December, 2022 09:49 IST
Moroccan players celebrate after scoring their first goal against Canada during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on December 01, 2022. 

Morocco advanced to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup for the second time as it beat Canada 2-1 on Thursday.

This win helped Morocco clinch first place in Group F ahead of 2018 finalist Croatia.

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group E standings 

Belgium was eliminated from the tournament Thursday after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, which advanced as the second-place team in Group F behind Morocco.

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Morocco (Q)32104137
1Croatia (Q)31204135
3Belgium (E)311112-14
4Canada (E)300327-50

