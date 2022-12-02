News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group E standings after Matchday 12: Japan tops group, Spain advances to Last 16

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: Japan topped Group E after a win over Spain, while Germany got eliminated from the group stage despite thrashing Costa Rica 4-2.

Team Sportstar
02 December, 2022 09:12 IST
Ao Tanaka of Japan celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E match against Spain at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on December 01, 2022.

Ao Tanaka of Japan celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E match against Spain at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on December 01, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After beating Germany in the team’s campaign opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same scoreline as last week.

Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind and defeat another European powerhouse and make it to the knockout stage for the second straight World Cup. It’s the first time Japan has advanced past the group stage in back-to-back tournaments.

Germany, despite beating Costa Rica 4-2, got eliminated from the group stage for the second consecutive time as Spain advanced to Last 16 on goal difference.

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Japan (Q)32014416
2 Spain (Q)31119374
3Germany (E)31116514
4Costa Rica (E)3102311-83

