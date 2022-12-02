FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group E standings after Matchday 12: Japan tops group, Spain advances to Last 16

After beating Germany in the team’s campaign opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same scoreline as last week.

Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind and defeat another European powerhouse and make it to the knockout stage for the second straight World Cup. It’s the first time Japan has advanced past the group stage in back-to-back tournaments.

Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group F standings

Germany, despite beating Costa Rica 4-2, got eliminated from the group stage for the second consecutive time as Spain advanced to Last 16 on goal difference.

Group E standings: