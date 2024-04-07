MI vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Mumbai Indians will search for its first win of IPL 2024 season when it hosts Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The tale has not been too different for DC either this year, which has managed just one victory from its four games so far and comes to contest on the back of a reverse at the hands of Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

Bowl 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

Impact Player Options: Naman Dhir/Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Romario Shephard, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Rasikh Salam, Ishant Sharma, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje.

Bowl 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Rasikh Salam, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje.

Impact Player Options: Khaleel Ahmed/Abishek Porel, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui.

MI vs DC Dream Eleven Fantasy Team WICKETKEEPER Rishabh Pant (c) BATTERS David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trsitan Stubbs ALL-ROUNDERS Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Akash Madhwal (vc) Team Composition: MI 5:6 DC | Credits Left: 8