MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MI vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Here are the fantasy predictions, possible playing XIs and squads ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in Mumbai on Sunday

Published : Apr 07, 2024 07:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya (R) with Rohit Sharma (L) during a practice session.
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya (R) with Rohit Sharma (L) during a practice session. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya (R) with Rohit Sharma (L) during a practice session. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Mumbai Indians will search for its first win of IPL 2024 season when it hosts Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The tale has not been too different for DC either this year, which has managed just one victory from its four games so far and comes to contest on the back of a reverse at the hands of Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

Bowl 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

Impact Player Options: Naman Dhir/Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Romario Shephard, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Rasikh Salam, Ishant Sharma, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje.

Bowl 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Rasikh Salam, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje.

Impact Player Options: Khaleel Ahmed/Abishek Porel, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui.

MI vs DC Dream Eleven Fantasy Team
WICKETKEEPER
Rishabh Pant (c)
BATTERS
David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trsitan Stubbs
ALL-ROUNDERS
Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Akash Madhwal (vc)
Team Composition: MI 5:6 DC | Credits Left: 8
THE SQUADS
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Salam, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Mumbai Indians /

Delhi Capitals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami vs Colorado Live Score; MLS 2024: MIA 2 - 2 COL; Messi, Afonso score for Miami; Bassett scores late equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match, Predicted XI, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Buttler ton overshadows Kohli’s as Rajasthan hands royal beating to Bengaluru
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals storms to top with thumping win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami vs Colorado Live Score; MLS 2024: MIA 2 - 2 COL; Messi, Afonso score for Miami; Bassett scores late equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match, Predicted XI, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment