MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
Both teams are placed at the bottom of the 10-team points table and will be in desperate need of a win. While Mumbai is last in the standings after having lost all three games this season, Delhi is ninth with just one win in four games.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
MI vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
MI vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
MI OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN MI VS DC IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Average
|HS
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|26
|792
|128.99
|33.00
|74*
|Ishan Kishan (MI)
|10
|423
|148.94
|70.50
|81*
|Virender Sehwag (DC)
|10
|375
|156.90
|41.66
|95*
MOST WICKETS IN MI VS DC IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|19
|23
|7.55
|23.43
|4/14
|Lasith Malinga (MI)
|13
|22
|6.65
|14.22
|5/13
|Harbhajan Singh (MI)
|17
|21
|6.67
|20.19
|4/17
