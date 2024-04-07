MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Both teams are placed at the bottom of the 10-team points table and will be in desperate need of a win. While Mumbai is last in the standings after having lost all three games this season, Delhi is ninth with just one win in four games.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

MI vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 33 Mumbai Indians won: 18 Delhi Capitals won: 15 Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets (Delhi, 2023) Last 5 results: MI won - 2; DC won - 3

MI vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM Matches played: 9 Mumbai Indians won: 6 Delhi Capitals won: 3 Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets (2022) Last 5 results: MI won - 3; DC won - 2

MI OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM Matches played: 79 Mumbai Indians won: 48 Mumbai Indians lost: 30 Tied: 1 Last result: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets (2024) Mumbai Indians highest score: 223/6 (20) vs KXIP (2017) Mumbai Indians lowest score: 87 all out (18.5) vs SRH (2018)

MOST RUNS IN MI VS DC IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Strike Rate Average HS Rohit Sharma (MI) 26 792 128.99 33.00 74* Ishan Kishan (MI) 10 423 148.94 70.50 81* Virender Sehwag (DC) 10 375 156.90 41.66 95*

MOST WICKETS IN MI VS DC IPL MATCHES