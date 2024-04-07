MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MI vs DC Toss Updates IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians

MI vs DC: Check the toss result from the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday

Published : Apr 07, 2024 13:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya in action against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya in action against Rajasthan Royals | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya in action against Rajasthan Royals | Photo Credit: AP

Mumbai Indians will look to open its account in the IPL 2024 as it gears up to host Delhi Capitals in Match 20 of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

ALSO READ | MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES

TOSS - DELHI CAPITALS

Delhi Capitals wins the toss, opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians.

LINEUPS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

MI - Toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3 - LLLWW

Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 2 -LWLWW

DC - Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 2 - WLLWW

Results after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 4 - LLLWL

Wankhede Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Teams which won the toss | Won: 6; Lost: 4

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Mumbai Indians /

Delhi Capitals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals to bowl first; SKY returns for Mumbai Indians, Mitchell Marsh injured for DC
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs DC Toss Updates IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Stalin announces development of new cricket stadium in Coimbatore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. MI vs DC Toss Updates IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals to bowl first; SKY returns for Mumbai Indians, Mitchell Marsh injured for DC
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Barring Kohli, RCB batters are struggling for form and confidence, says Andy Flower
    PTI
  4. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals to bowl first; SKY returns for Mumbai Indians, Mitchell Marsh injured for DC
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs DC Toss Updates IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record; overall stats - most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Stalin announces development of new cricket stadium in Coimbatore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment