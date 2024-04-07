MI vs DC Toss Updates IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians will look to open its account in the IPL 2024 as it gears up to host Delhi Capitals in Match 20 of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

TOSS - DELHI CAPITALS

Delhi Capitals wins the toss, opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians.

LINEUPS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

MI - Toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3 - LLLWW

Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 2 -LWLWW

DC - Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 2 - WLLWW

Results after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 4 - LLLWL

Wankhede Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Teams which won the toss | Won: 6; Lost: 4