FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group H standings after Matchday 9: Portugal leads table, Ghana grabs second place 

Portugal advanced to the Last 16 at FIFA World Cup 2022 after Bruno Fernandes scored twice against Uruguay.

Fernandes curled in a cross from the left that barely went over the head of the leaping Ronaldo and bounced into the far corner of the net in the 54th minute, giving Portugal a 1-0 lead.

Fernandes later made it 2-0 after scoring from a penalty in injury time.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group G standings after Matchday 9: Brazil remains on top, Switzerland occupies second place

Mohammed Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, after South Korea evened the match in the second half, and Ghana staved off elimination at the World Cup with a 3-2 victory on Monday.

Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars, who lost their opening match against Portugal and needed points for a chance to reach the knockout round in Qatar.

Group H standings: