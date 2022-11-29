FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group H standings after Matchday 9: Portugal leads table, Ghana grabs second place 

Portugal advanced to the Last 16 at FIFA World Cup 2022 after Bruno Fernandes scored twice against Uruguay.
Fernandes curled in a cross from the left that barely went over the head of the leaping Ronaldo and bounced into the far corner of the net in the 54th minute, giving Portugal a 1-0 lead.
Fernandes later made it 2-0 after scoring from a penalty in injury time.
Mohammed Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, after South Korea evened the match in the second half, and Ghana staved off elimination at the World Cup with a 3-2 victory on Monday.
Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars, who lost their opening match against Portugal and needed points for a chance to reach the knockout round in Qatar.
Group H standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Ghana
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|3
|South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1