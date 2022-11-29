News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group H standings after Matchday 9: Portugal leads table, Ghana grabs second place 

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: Portugal topped Group H after a win over Uruguay, while Ghana beat South Korea in a thriller to grab second place.

Team Sportstar
29 November, 2022 09:29 IST
Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his and the team’s second goal against Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar, on November 28, 2022.

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his and the team’s second goal against Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar, on November 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Portugal advanced to the Last 16 at FIFA World Cup 2022 after Bruno Fernandes scored twice against Uruguay.

Fernandes curled in a cross from the left that barely went over the head of the leaping Ronaldo and bounced into the far corner of the net in the 54th minute, giving Portugal a 1-0 lead.

Fernandes later made it 2-0 after scoring from a penalty in injury time.

Mohammed Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, after South Korea evened the match in the second half, and Ghana staved off elimination at the World Cup with a 3-2 victory on Monday.

Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars, who lost their opening match against Portugal and needed points for a chance to reach the knockout round in Qatar.

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21

