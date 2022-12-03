The FIFA World Cup 2022 finally had the group-stage games done and dusted and the battle for the coveted trophy has been narrowed down to 16 teams now.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will be in action on December 3 and December 6 respectively.

The United States of America – returning to the tournament after missing it in 2018 – also made the cut and will face the Netherlands on December 3.

When will the FIFA World Cup round of 16 start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 knockouts will begin on December 3, when Netherlands will play the USA at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Here is the entire round of 16 schedule for the FIFA World Cup:

What time will World Cup 2022 round of 16 games be played in USA?

The kick-off for the match is scheduled to be 10 a.m. EST.

Here is the entire round of 16 schedule for the FIFA World Cup: