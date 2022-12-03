News

03 December, 2022 08:01 IST
Weston McKennie of the U.S. during training before their round of 16 FIFA World Cup match, in Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The FIFA World Cup 2022 finally had the group-stage games done and dusted and the battle for the coveted trophy has been narrowed down to 16 teams now.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will be in action on December 3 and December 6 respectively.

The United States of America – returning to the tournament after missing it in 2018 – also made the cut and will face the Netherlands on December 3.

When will the FIFA World Cup round of 16 start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 knockouts will begin on December 3, when Netherlands will play the USA at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Here is the entire round of 16 schedule for the FIFA World Cup:

What time will World Cup 2022 round of 16 games be played in USA?

The kick-off for the match is scheduled to be 10 a.m. EST.

Here is the entire round of 16 schedule for the FIFA World Cup:

How can I watch the 2022 world cup in the USA?

In the USA, FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, in English.

In Spanish, the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available on Telemundo, Universo.

What streaming service will have the World Cup 2022?

The World Cup 2022 will be live-streamed on the Fox Sports app, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

How to watch World Cup 2022 free in the USA?

FIFA WorldCup 2022 fans can enjoy some World Cup games free on Peacock and also watch replays of every football game free on Tubi.

Tubi will be a good alternative for Americans who do not want to wake up early to watch the match and can enjoy full replays of the games after full-time.

