Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

23:47 - The winner of today’s game will face?

Netherlands beat USA 3-1 in the first Round of 16 match earlier today. The winner between Argentina and Australia will face Oranje.

23:40 - Australia’s shot at history:

The Socceroos have never made it past the Round of 16. A win over Argentina could be their first-ever quarterfinals.

23:35 - Argentina’s most notable absence today:

Angel Di Maria will be on the bench today. This was after the team said it will take a late call on his fitness. Here is the injury his faced.

23:30 - The first Argentina vs Australia match:

The first match between the team was in 1988 at the Bicentennial Gold Cup. Australia won the match 4-1 in Sydney.

23:26 - Argentina vs Australia Head to Head Record:

Played: 7 | Argentina: 5 | Australia: 1 | Draw: 1

23:20 - Australia starting XI:

Ryan - Behich, Rowles, Souttar, Degenek - Baccus, Irvine, Mooy, Leckie - McGree, Duke

23:16 - Argentina starting XI:

Martinez - Acuna, Otamendi, Romero, Molina - Enzo, Mac Allister, De Paul - Alvarez, Messi, Gomez

23:10 - Messi’s stats in his 999 appearances:

🐐Lionel Messi is set to play his 1000th professional game vs Australia at the 2022 World Cup.



🇦🇷Argentina

👕168-games

⚽️93-goals

🅰️51-assists



🔵🔴Barcelona

👕778-games

⚽️672-goals

🅰️269-assists



🔴🔵PSG

👕53-games

⚽️23-goals

🅰️28-assists



🔝#FIFAWorldCup Icon#Messi𓃵|#ARGAUSpic.twitter.com/oaQx9nSNsx — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 3, 2022

23:08 - Here is how Australia ended its group stage:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 France (Q) 3 2 0 1 6 3 3 6 2 Australia (Q) 3 2 0 1 3 4 -1 6 3 Tunisia (E) 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4 4 Denmark (E) 3 0 1 2 1 3 -2 1

23:04 - Here is how Argentina ended its group stage:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Argentina (Q) 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6 2 Poland (Q) 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4 3 Mexico (E) 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 4 Saudi Arabia (E) 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3

22:58 - Landmark for Messi:

Lionel Messi will be making his 1000th appearance today. He has played 773 games for Barcelona, 53 for Paris Saint Germain and 168 for Argentina. Tonight’s match will be his 169th.

22:52 - The business end of the tournament

Argentina made it to the Round of 16 after an early scare against Saudi Arabia. Australia too lost its opener against France. Two shining performances in the following matches saw them make the knockouts.

Preview

Argentina are hot favourites to beat Australia on Saturday in pursuit of Lionel Messi’s dream of winning a first World Cup, but they more than anyone have learned not to underestimate an underdog, especially the hard-battling Socceroos.

The South Americans suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, but recovered their poise to swagger past Mexico and Poland into the last 16.

Australia, ranked 35 places below Argentina, have already surpassed expectations in winning twice to earn their place at Qatar’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium this weekend for one of the biggest games in their history.

Reaching the quarter-finals would be dreamland for Australia, but for Argentina it is a bare minimum national expectation as they seek a third World Cup trophy.

Messi, on his fifth and final quest to win the World Cup and match his great predecessor Diego Maradona in the No. 10 shirt, is enjoying a harmony with fans like never before and will be relishing the chance to delight them further against Australia.

