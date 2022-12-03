Winger Angel Di Maria has not been picked to start in the Argentina’s Round of 16 game against Australia in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

There were already doubts surrounding Di Maria’s availability for the first knockout after he was substituted with an injury in the 59th minute of the Albiceleste’s 2-0 victory over Poland in their last Group C match.

On Friday, head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed the rumours, saying the 34-year-old has suffered a muscle overload in his left foot.

“Di Maria had discomfort. After training we will decide on the team depending on the fitness of Angel and other players. If he’s okay, he will play,” he said during the press conference

Di Maria was not seen during the open training session.