Why is Angel Di Maria not starting in Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 match?

Team Sportstar
Al Rayyan 03 December, 2022 23:28 IST
Angel Di Maria of Argentina controls the ball.

Angel Di Maria of Argentina controls the ball. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote

Winger Angel Di Maria has not been picked to start in the Argentina’s Round of 16 game against Australia in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

There were already doubts surrounding Di Maria’s availability for the first knockout after he was substituted with an injury in the 59th minute of the Albiceleste’s 2-0 victory over Poland in their last Group C match.

Argentina vs Australia LIVE score, FIFA World Cup: Di Maria benched, Messi plays 1000th game - Round of 16 updates

On Friday, head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed the rumours, saying the 34-year-old has suffered a muscle overload in his left foot.

“Di Maria had discomfort. After training we will decide on the team depending on the fitness of Angel and other players. If he’s okay, he will play,” he said during the press conference

Di Maria was not seen during the open training session.

