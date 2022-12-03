FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

News

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 stage kicks-off on Saturday, December 3, with the Netherlands taking on the USA in the first match.

Team Sportstar
03 December, 2022 02:21 IST
Teams line up in front of the large-scale FIFA World Cup trophy replica ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26, 2022.

Teams line up in front of the large-scale FIFA World Cup trophy replica ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

Group B topper Argentina will play Australia on December 4, while defending champion France also plays its Round of 16 match against Poland on December 4.

Eight teams will qualify froom the Round of 16 and will progress to the quarterfinals, starting from December 9.

Which teams have qualified for the Round of 16?

Netherlands, USA, Argentina, Australia, France, Poland, England, Senegal, Japan, Croatia, Brazil, South Korea, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland.
FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixtures
How can I watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches in India?
The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.
How can I watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches in the USA?
In the USA, the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches will be telecast live on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, in English.
In Spanish, the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches will be available on Telemundo, Universo.
The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches will be live-streamed on the Fox Sports app, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.
How can I watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches in the UK?
The broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches are shared between BBC and ITV. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on BBC 1, ITV 1 and ITV 4.
In Scotland, ITV FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches will be telecast on STV.
On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live-streamed on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. In Scotland, matches will be streamed live on STV Player.

