FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 stage kicks-off on Saturday, December 3, with the Netherlands taking on the USA in the first match.

Group B topper Argentina will play Australia on December 4, while defending champion France also plays its Round of 16 match against Poland on December 4.

Eight teams will qualify froom the Round of 16 and will progress to the quarterfinals, starting from December 9.

Which teams have qualified for the Round of 16?

Netherlands, USA, Argentina, Australia, France, Poland, England, Senegal, Japan, Croatia, Brazil, South Korea, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland.