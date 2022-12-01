News

FIFA World Cup: South Korea boss blasts ‘lack of common sense’ after Qatar WC red card

South Korea coach Paulo Bento said on Thursday the refereeing decision that triggered his sending-off at the World Cup showed “a deep lack of common sense”.

01 December, 2022 18:54 IST
South Korea’s head coach Paulo Bento.

South Korea’s head coach Paulo Bento. | Photo Credit: AP

The 53-year-old is suspended for Friday’s must-win game against his native Portugal after he was red-carded following the final whistle in Monday’s 3-2 defeat to Ghana.

Bento confronted English referee Anthony Taylor for not allowing the Koreans to take a corner before he blew up.

It means Bento will not be on the sidelines against Portugal, who have already qualified for the last 16 in Qatar and will be chasing top spot in Group H.

In contrast, South Korea and their talisman Son Heung-min must win, but they also need Ghana to drop points against Uruguay to stand any chance of staying alive in Qatar.

“I reacted maybe not in the best way but it was the response of someone who is human and makes mistakes,” the former Portugal international said.

“Maybe the way I did it was a mistake but this was at a time when we had good reason.

“It was an unfair decision (not to let them take the corner) and also one that reveals a deep lack of common sense.”

Bento, whose side drew their opener in Qatar 0-0 against Uruguay, said the last time he would see his men before the match would be before they get to the stadium.

He is confident though that it will not impact South Korea’s chances off pulling off a shock against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

“I’ve worked for a long time with the players, we have competent staff and I am confident they will do what is needed,” he said.

“All the staff are in line with our work and actually many decisions are taken during the matches by them.

“The players are also in line with the technical staff. I trust them and don’t think it will be a problem.”

