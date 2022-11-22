News

Neco Williams braves family tragedy to play Wales’ FIFA World Cup opener against USA

Williams, who turned out for Wales after losing his grandfather, was left in tears on the pitch after the referee blew the final whistle.

22 November, 2022 08:11 IST
Wales defender Neco Williams pays an emotional tribute to his grandfather, who passed away on Sunday, after the 1-1 draw against the USA in the FIFA World Cup Group B clash at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha, on November 21, 2022.

Wales defender Neco Williams pays an emotional tribute to his grandfather, who passed away on Sunday, after the 1-1 draw against the USA in the FIFA World Cup Group B clash at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha, on November 21, 2022.

Neco Williams, the Wales defender, dedicated his first FIFA World Cup game against the USA to his grandfather, who passed away on Sunday.

Williams, who turned out for Wales in its first match in the World Cup in 64 years, was left in tears on the pitch after the referee blew the final whistle. He lost his grandfather 24 hours before the start of the match.

Wales held the USA to a 1-1 after Gareth Bale scored a last-gasp goal from a penalty to cancel Timothy Weah’s 36th-minute strike.

Williams was visibly emotional and after the match, in a social media post, revealed the news of his grandfather’s departure.

“Yesterday was the toughest news I’ve ever had to face and that was listening to my mum tell me my grandad past away last night to go from crying all day to start in a World Cup game was extremely tough but I got through it from the support of my team mates and family,” Williams wrote on Twitter, adding, “So I dedicate that game and a important point to him.”

