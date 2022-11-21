LIVE USA vs Wales, FIFA World Cup: Starting lineups, Bale leads Welsh attack, Qatar 2022 WC updates

Starting lineups: USA: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Long, A Robinson, Musah, McKennie, Adams (C), Tim Weah, Tim Reah, Pulisic Wales: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rodon, B Davies, C Roberts, C Mepham, N Williams, Wilson, Ramsey; Bale (C), James

After missing the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals after a loss to Trinidad & Tobago in its final qualifier, the USA is back in the 22nd edition of the tournament, in Qatar.

The top four countries this time around were separated by just three points in a very difficult qualifying segment, but the USA was able to secure one of the three automatic slots, slightly ahead of Costa Rica.

Leaving out a few players who have been a part of the group consistently for the past few years has raised some eyebrows under coach Gregg Berhalter, but after the team’s performance had dipped a bit in the lead-up to the finals, a change was inevitable.

USA vs Wales predicted lineups: USA: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Long, A Robinson; Aaronson, McKennie, Adams; Reyna, Ferreira, Pulisic Wales: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rodon, B Davies; C Roberts, N Williams, Allen, Ramsey; Bale, James; Moore

When is Team USA playing Wales in the 2022 World Cup?

Team USA is drawn in Group B, alongside Wales, Iran and England. It will start its World Cup 2022 against Wales on November 22 at 12:30 am, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)

When is Team USA playing Wales in the 2022 World Cup as per US time?

⦿ November 21 – USA vs Wales – 2 pm: Washington, DC time

The kick-off time in other parts of the USA are as follows:

⦿ 1:00 pm: Chicago

1:00 pm: Chicago ⦿ 12:00 pm: Denver, Phoenix

12:00 pm: Denver, Phoenix ⦿ 11:00 am: Los Angeles

11:00 am: Los Angeles ⦿ 10:00 am: Anchorage

10:00 am: Anchorage ⦿ 9:00 am: Honolulu

How can I watch the USA vs Wales in the United States?

In the USA, FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, in English.

In Spanish, the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available on Telemundo, Universo.

What streaming service will have the USA vs Wales match?

The World Cup 2022 will be live-streamed on the Fox Sports app, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

How to watch USA vs Wales free in the United States?

FIFA WorldCup 2022 fans can enjoy some World Cup games free on Peacock and also watch replays of every football game free on Tubi.

Tubi will be a good alternative for Americans who do not want to wake up early to watch the match and can enjoy full replays of the games after full-time.

How to watch USA vs Wales free in India?

The FIFA World Cup match between USA and Wales can be watched free of cost by all mobile operators on the Jio Cinema platform.

How to watch USA vs Wales in India?

The FIFA World Cup match between USA and Wales will be telecast live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, in India.