France edges past France to earn a spot in FIFA World Cup semifinal

France edged past England to secure a spot in the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 win at the AL Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

Harry Kane, who had earlier scored from the spot, blazed a penalty wide minutes away from full-time, to miss a chance to level the score at 2-2.

France opened the scoring in the first half, through a stunning long-distance strike from Aurelien Tchouameni.

England then levelled things up after Bukayo Saka was fouled by Tchouaméni in the box and Kane smashed it in from the spot.

The Les Bleus clinched the deciding goal from an Antoine Griezmann cross from the left flank was nudged in, via a deflection from Harry Maguire, by Olivier Giroud.

