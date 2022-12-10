FIFA World Cup: Who is faster Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Argentina made it to the semifinal after beating Netherlands 4-3 on penalties in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal, while Portugal will be in action against Morocco in its quarterfinal match at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.

While the two players have been the power centres in global football for over a decade, age looks to have finally taken a toll on their speed. While Messi continues to be a mainstay in the starting lineup, Ronaldo starts from the bench for the second match in a row, for the first time.

Who is faster Messi or Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo had clocked a speed of 33.95 kilometres per hour against Spain in the FIFA World Cup in Russia, four years ago.

But this year, Kamadeen Sulemana of Ghana has been the fastest player in the FIFA World Cup, with a top speed of 35.7 km/h in the match between Uruguay and Ghana.

Kylian Mbappe of France has also been one of the fastest players in the tournament with a speed of 35.3 km/h against Poland.

Bringing the argument back to the Messi vs Ronaldo debate, Cristiano Ronaldo has been faster than Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Following is the match-to-match comparison of the top speeds of the two forwards in the tournament so far.