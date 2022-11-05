News

World Cup 2022: Canada’s Davies leaves field with suspected injury, weeks before Qatar WC

Alphonso Davies has played a key role for Canada as his country secured a spot for Qatar 2022, making it to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Team Sportstar
05 November, 2022 22:24 IST
05 November, 2022 22:24 IST
While the player did not look in too much pain, only further details will prove if Davies will feature for his country in its second-ever appearance in the World Cup. (File Photo)

While the player did not look in too much pain, only further details will prove if Davies will feature for his country in its second-ever appearance in the World Cup. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Alphonso Davies has played a key role for Canada as his country secured a spot for Qatar 2022, making it to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Canada and Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies left the field with an injury, just 15 days before the FIFA World Cup 2022 during the Bundesliga match against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Davies has played a key role for Canada as his country secured a spot for Qatar 2022, making it to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. The defender was seen leaving the field, holding his right hamstring. However, he details of the injury have not been revealed by Bayern Munich so far.

A hamstring injury typically keeps a player away from action for a period ranging between a few days to even a couple of months. While the player did not look in too much pain, only further details will prove if he will feature for his country in its second-ever appearance in the World Cup.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us