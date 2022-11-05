World Cup 2022: Canada’s Davies leaves field with suspected injury, weeks before Qatar WC

Canada and Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies left the field with an injury, just 15 days before the FIFA World Cup 2022 during the Bundesliga match against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Davies has played a key role for Canada as his country secured a spot for Qatar 2022, making it to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. The defender was seen leaving the field, holding his right hamstring. However, he details of the injury have not been revealed by Bayern Munich so far.

A hamstring injury typically keeps a player away from action for a period ranging between a few days to even a couple of months. While the player did not look in too much pain, only further details will prove if he will feature for his country in its second-ever appearance in the World Cup.