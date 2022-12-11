Fifa World Cup

Ronaldo bids farewell to FIFA World Cup 2022: from the bench, on the field to breaking into tears

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again on the bench for Portugal’s quarterfinal against Morocco, with coach Fernando Santos making just one change to the side that thrashed Switzerland. Ronaldo did come on in the 51st minute. However, it was too little too late.

Team Sportstar
11 December, 2022 14:14 IST
11 December, 2022 14:14 IST
A desolate Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s quarterfinal exit in 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A desolate Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s quarterfinal exit in 2022 FIFA World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again on the bench for Portugal’s quarterfinal against Morocco, with coach Fernando Santos making just one change to the side that thrashed Switzerland. Ronaldo did come on in the 51st minute. However, it was too little too late.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t named in Portugal’s starting XI for two back-to-back games at a major tournament for the first time since 2008. Portugal coach Fernando Santos handed 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos a debut and he vindicated the call with a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Switzerland, setting up a World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco. Ronaldo was once again on the bench for Portugal, with Santos making just one change to the side that thrashed Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo is seen on the bench while photographers takes pictures of him before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo is seen on the bench while photographers takes pictures of him before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo’s buildup to the Qatar World Cup had been anything but smooth. Ronaldo left Premier League giant Manchester United by mutual agreement before Portugal’s World Cup opener after a controversial interview in which the five-time Ballon d’Or winner criticised the club.

But he didn’t let his controversial exit distract him as he then went on to make history as the first male player to score in five World Cups in Portugal’s opening game in Qatar against Ghana. The Portugal captain scored in the 65th minute to open the scoring at Doha’s Stadium 974. 

Ronaldo, who had been Portugal’s attacking fulcrum since his debut, found himself on the sidelines in a must-win match. 

Ronaldo, who had been Portugal’s attacking fulcrum since his debut, found himself on the sidelines in a must-win match.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo made his international debut in 2003 and scored his first goal in a Euro 2004 group stage match against Greece. His first World Cup goal, in 2006, came in a 2-0 win over Iran. His next World Cup goal came four years later in South Africa in a 7-0 rout of North Korea. Ronaldo also scored in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Ghana in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. However, Ronaldo, who had been Portugal’s attacking fulcrum since his debut, found himself on the sidelines in a must-win match.

Cut to the 2022 World Cup quarters and Portugal was trailing Morocco 0-1, with Youssef En-Nesyri heading one in in the first half. Portugal, in desperate need of a breakthrough, turned to its talisman once again.

Portugal, in desperate need of a breakthrough, turned to its talisman once again. 

Portugal, in desperate need of a breakthrough, turned to its talisman once again.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo finally came on in the 51st minute. In what was his 196th international cap, he equalled the men’s record held by Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa. Ronaldo already holds the record for most men’s international goals, with 118. However, CR7 failed to make any significant impact, managing only 10 touches in total. 

Ronaldo failed to make any significant impact, managing only 10 touches in total. 

Ronaldo failed to make any significant impact, managing only 10 touches in total.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

When Rafael Leao’s 97th-minute cross flew over Ronaldo’s head before being headed wide by Pepe, Ronaldo sank to his knees in the box and, with his head in his hands, seemingly resigned to his fate. 

Ronaldo sank to his knees in the box and, with his head in his hands, seemingly resigned to his fate. 

Ronaldo sank to his knees in the box and, with his head in his hands, seemingly resigned to his fate.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo headed down the tunnel in tears after Portugal’s World Cup quarterfinal defeat. Ronaldo has now failed to score in all eight of his knockout stage appearances at the World Cup (including third place play-off), going 570 minutes without scoring and taking 27 shots in the process.

Ronaldo headed down the tunnel in tears after Portugal’s World Cup quarterfinal defeat. 

Ronaldo headed down the tunnel in tears after Portugal’s World Cup quarterfinal defeat.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Read more stories on Fifa World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Can a player stop during a penalty run up?
Videos

Ronaldo - How it all went wrong for the Portugal star at Manchester United

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Watch: Netherlands team preview- Likely playing XI for opener vs Senegal | FIFA World Cup

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us