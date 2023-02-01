Former India footballer Parimal Dey passes away

Former Indian footballer Parimal Dey passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with illness. He was 81.

Also Read Legendary Indian footballer Tulsidas Balaram hospitalised

Born on May 4, 1941, Dey was a skilful left-inside and appeared in five matches for India. His solitary strike in the bronze medal play-off against Korea helped India secure a third-place finish in the 1966 Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

At the club level, he plied his trade for East Bengal, scoring 84 goals. He also had the distinction of winning the Calcutta Football League and IFA Shield double three times in 1966, 1970, and 1973 for the Red and Gold brigade.

Dey’s goal against Iran’s PAS club in the IFA Shield final in 1970 still stands as the fastest goal scored by a player after coming on as a substitute in the competition. He also won the Durand Cup twice and Rovers Cup thrice.

At the national level, Dey guided Bengal to Santosh Trophy wins twice for the national crown in 1962 and 1968, respectively. In 1971, he joined Mohun Bagan and won the Rovers Cup.

Paying tribute to Dey, AIFF President Mr Kalyan Chaubey said, “Parimal Dey’s demise comes as a big loss for Indian Football. Jangla-da, as he was known to us, was one of the best schemers of the 1960s, and remains in the hearts and minds of the fans till date. My thoughts go out to his family.”