Germany captain Manuel Neuer breaks leg while skiing

Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg while skiing.

AP
10 December, 2022 17:36 IST
Germany’s Manuel Neuer.

Germany’s Manuel Neuer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The goalkeeper said in an Instagram post on Saturday that he underwent surgery on Friday. The post shows a photo of Neuer apparently in a hospital bed with his right leg in a cast and a bandage on his left hand.

“What can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better,” Neuer wrote. “While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday’s surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me.”

Neuer had some time off after Germany’s group-stage exit from the World Cup. He had been due to return to Doha, Qatar on January 6 with the rest of the Bayern squad for the team’s winter training camp.

Neuer missed several games for Bayern with a shoulder injury in October, when he was replaced by Sven Ulreich. He recovered in time for the World Cup.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga by four points in the league’s winter break. It’s due to resume on Jan. 20 when Bayern faces Leipzig away.

