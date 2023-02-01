Football

PSG appeals French league to approve Hakim Ziyech loan deal

The 29-year-old winger had passed a medical and both clubs had reached an agreement for the player to be loaned to PSG until the end of the season.

AFP
Paris Saint-Germain has asked the French league to approve the loan signing of Morocco star Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea despite the necessary paperwork for the deal arriving after Tuesday’s January transfer deadline, the club told AFP.

However, according to two sources close to the deal, the Premier League club failed to send the required documents in time for Ziyech to be registered in the FIFA system which validates all international transfers.

The Netherlands-born Ziyech had been targeted by PSG to add depth to their attack after the departure of Spanish international forward Pablo Sarabia to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in January.

The Ligue 1 leaders, who play Bayern Munich in the first leg of its Champions League last-16 tie on February 14, failed to make any new signings in the winter window.

They had also targeted Inter Milan’s Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, but he will now stay at the Italian club until the end of the season when his contract expires.

