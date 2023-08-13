MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Record signing Harry Kane says he joined Bayern Munich to win titles

The 30-year-old Kane joined on a four-year deal on Saturday for a reported 100 million euros ($109.44 million) plus add-ons.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 17:36 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Despite a stellar scoring record Kane has failed to win any domestic or international titles with Spurs.
Despite a stellar scoring record Kane has failed to win any domestic or international titles with Spurs. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Despite a stellar scoring record Kane has failed to win any domestic or international titles with Spurs. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England captain Harry Kane left boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur after 19 years to join European powerhouse Bayern Munich in search of titles, the Bundesliga’s record signing said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Kane, who joined on a four-year deal on Saturday for a reported 100 million euros ($109.44 million) plus add-ons, made his debut only hours later as a second-half substitute in Bayern’s 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

READ MORE: Roberto Mancini resigns as Italy head coach

Despite a stellar scoring record he has failed to win any domestic or international titles with Spurs.

“In my career I wanted to keep improving, pushing myself and see how far that can take me,” Kane said in a press conference.

“I wanted to play internationally, in the Champions League, and fight for titles every year. Coming to Bayern gives me that opportunity. I am looking forward to that challenge.”

The striker, who has spent the majority of his career at Tottenham after joining at 11, has scored a club-record 280 goals in more than 430 appearances in all competitions and 58 times for his country in 84 games, making him England’s all-time record marksman.

He is also the second-highest Premier League scorer of all time with 213 goals, 47 behind Alan Shearer, but titles with club and country have so far eluded him.

Bayern had been in search of an out-and-out striker after struggling since the departure of Robert Lewandowski last year.

The Bavarians last won the Champions League in 2020, the most recent of their six European Cups. They have also won the last 11 Bundesliga titles in a row.

“I was at Tottenham for 19 years of my life. Ultimately I am a professional and I always pushed myself to the limit,” Kane said.

“I needed to be playing in the Champions League, trying to win titles every year. When I thought about it, it was a decision I wanted to make.”

Tottenham failed to qualify for continental football this season.

Kane, however, missed out on the first title of the season on his Bayern debut, coming on just after the hour but managing only three touches in the loss to Leipzig.

“It was amazing to see the reception I got,” he said. “Ultimately of course I wanted to come here and win last night but it was not the case.

“No time to panic, it’s a long season ahead,” Kane said. “We want to win the title, win the Cup and try to win the Champions League as well.” 

Related Topics

Harry Kane /

Bayern Munich /

Tottenham Hotspur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Record signing Harry Kane says he joined Bayern Munich to win titles
    Reuters
  2. Roberto Mancini resigns as Italy head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 13
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Santi Cazorla talks about his La Liga career, playing in Qatar and the remodelled Villarreal stadium
    Team Sportstar
  5. Iran announces 14-player list for Asian Games preparation camp
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Record signing Harry Kane says he joined Bayern Munich to win titles
    Reuters
  2. Roberto Mancini resigns as Italy head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: Santi Cazorla talks about his La Liga career, playing in Qatar and the remodelled Villarreal stadium
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mbappe reinstated by PSG to first team after being sidelined
    AFP
  5. VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo wins first trophy since Manchester United exit, leads Al Nassr to Arab Cup triumph
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Record signing Harry Kane says he joined Bayern Munich to win titles
    Reuters
  2. Roberto Mancini resigns as Italy head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 13
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Santi Cazorla talks about his La Liga career, playing in Qatar and the remodelled Villarreal stadium
    Team Sportstar
  5. Iran announces 14-player list for Asian Games preparation camp
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment