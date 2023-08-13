MagazineBuy Print

Roberto Mancini resigns as Italy head coach

Roberto Mancini resigns from the role of head coach ten months ahead of Euro 2024, which Italy enters as defending champions.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 17:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Italy coach Roberto Mancini during the press conference ahead of a Nations League game.
FILE PHOTO: Italy coach Roberto Mancini during the press conference ahead of a Nations League game. | Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO GAROFALO/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Italy coach Roberto Mancini during the press conference ahead of a Nations League game. | Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO GAROFALO/ REUTERS

Roberto Mancini has resigned as head coach of the Italian national football team, the country’s football federation (Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio or FIGC) said on Sunday.

“A significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and ended with the 2023 Nations League Finals, comes to an end,” the FIGC said in a statement.

ALSO READ: La Liga files complaint against PSG to European Commission

“Taking into account the important and upcoming commitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers... the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days.”

The Italian leaves his role ten months ahead of Euro 2024, which is set to take place in Germany.

Mancini led the team to silverware at Euro 2020 and also to bronze in the 2020-21 and the 2022-23 editions of the UEFA Nations League.

Italy had failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing to Macedonia during the semifinal of the play-off round after which Mancini had come under immense pressure.

The gli Azzurri also lost out to Copa America winners Argentina in the 2022 Finalissima.

Italy faces North Macedonia and Ukraine in its next two games as part of qualifying for Euro 2024 on September 10 and 12 respectively.

