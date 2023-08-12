MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LaLiga files complaint against PSG to European Commission

LaLiga alleges that PSG has received subsidies from the Gulf state which has allowed the club to sign top players and coaches, distorting national and European Union markets.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 22:30 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: LaLiga President Javier Tebas.
FILE PHOTO: LaLiga President Javier Tebas. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: LaLiga President Javier Tebas. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spanish top flight LaLiga filed a complaint against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday to the European Commission, arguing the French side is distorting markets through Qatari subsidies.

LaLiga alleges that PSG has received subsidies from the Gulf state which has allowed the club to sign top players and coaches, distorting national and European Union markets.

“PSG obtains resources on non-market terms which distort several closely related markets, allowing PSG to use those foreign subsidies to sign top players and coaches well above its potential in a normal market situation,” said LaLiga in a statement.

“It is also able to secure sponsorship income which does not correspond to market values. This enables them to boost their sporting performance, as well as affecting the ability of rival clubs to recruit.”

LaLiga hopes PSG will be prevented from continuing to take advantage in this way because of a new EU foreign subsidies regulation which came into force from July 12, 2023.

The French club signed Ousmane Dembele from La Liga champion Barcelona earlier on Saturday for 50 million euros.

Over the past decade PSG has made several expensive signings, including splashing a world record fee of 222 million euros on Barcelona winger Neymar in 2017.

PSG also renewed striker Kylian Mbappe’s contract in 2022 when he seemed likely to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas called the forward’s new deal - worth hundreds of millions of euros - an “insult to football”.

Mbappe is currently in a stand-off with PSG over his deal, which he is refusing to renew - meaning he can leave for free in the summer of 2024.

Last year LaLiga reported PSG and Premier League side Manchester City, which is owned by an Abu Dhabi-based group, to UEFA, for allegedly violating financial fair play rules.

Related Topics

La-Liga /

Paris Saint-Germain /

PSG /

Ousmane Dembele /

Neymar /

Kylian Mbappe /

Real Madrid /

Javier Tebas /

Manchester City /

UEFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr 2-1 Al Hilal Live Score, Arab Club Champions Cup final: Ronaldo’s brace leads Nassr to trophy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace to lead Al Nassr to Arab Club Championship Cup trophy vs Al Hilal
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: India 179/1, beats West Indies by 9 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. India rides on fitness and a dash of magic to claim fourth Asian Champions Trophy title
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Dambulla tops standings after routing Colombo
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. LaLiga files complaint against PSG to European Commission
    AFP
  2. Title defence in sight: How can Barcelona lineup in La Liga 2023-24 season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ancelotti backs Lunin as Real Madrid’s starting goalkeeper even if newcomer arrives after Courtois’ injury
    AP
  4. Real Madrid exploring David de Gea transfer after Courtois’ injury: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona to miss Camp Nou advantage this season as Europe’s largest football stadium is overhauled
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr 2-1 Al Hilal Live Score, Arab Club Champions Cup final: Ronaldo’s brace leads Nassr to trophy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace to lead Al Nassr to Arab Club Championship Cup trophy vs Al Hilal
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI 4th T20I, Live Score: India 179/1, beats West Indies by 9 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. India rides on fitness and a dash of magic to claim fourth Asian Champions Trophy title
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Dambulla tops standings after routing Colombo
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment