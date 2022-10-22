Football

ISL 2022-23, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live streaming info, head-to-head, predicted XI, form guide

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Here is all you need to know before the ISL 2022-23 season game at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar
22 October, 2022 16:15 IST
FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru FC’s Nishu Kumar (22) in action during the ISL 2019-20 match against Hyderabad FC at Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on January 30, 2020.

FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru FC’s Nishu Kumar (22) in action during the ISL 2019-20 match against Hyderabad FC at Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on January 30, 2020. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

PREVIEW

Defending champion Hyderabad FC will play its first home game after the pandemic when it takes on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Saturday.

With a decent crowd expected for the week-end clash, HFC is keen to sustain the momentum after an impressive 3-0 win over NorthEast United in the second game (the first match against Mumbai City FC was a 3-3 draw). Both the teams, with a win and a draw each, have four points from two matches.

At the pre-match briefing, HFC head coach Manolo Marquez was quick to stress that BFC, which had knocked out HFC in the recent Durand Cup, would be a formidable challenge given the style of aggressive play they adopt straight away.

Though HFC is pleased with the defenders’ show in the last game, it will be looking for an all-round improvement given the fact that BFC has some of the best players in the League itself including the great Sunil Chhetri.

Also Read
ISL 2022-23: Defending Champion Hyderabad eyes first win at home against Bengaluru FC

The combination of captain Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Siverio and Borja Herrera upfront with support from winger Mohammed Yasir will hold the key to the fortunes of the home team.

BFC head coach Simon Grayson said his team was a good blend of experience and young talent.

Foreign recruits Aleksandar Jovanovic and Alan Costa, midfielder Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernandez along with strikers Prince Ibara and Roy Krishna joined by Chhetri could well test the best of the defences on their day. Sivasakthi Narayanan, who was the top-scorer in the Durand Cup with five goals, can be a dangerous customer too.

-V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM

HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 7
Hyderabad FC: 2
Bengaluru FC: 2
Draw: 3
FORM GUIDE 
HYDERABAD FC
3-3 vs Mumbai City FC
3-0 vs NorthEast United 
Bengaluru FC
1-0 vs NorthEast United 
1-1 vs Chennaiyin FC
PREDICTED XI
HFC: Kattimani (GK); Poojary, Onaindia, Chinglensana, Manoj, Yasir, Hitesh, Victor (C), Nazary; Siverio, Ogbeche.
BFC: Gurpreet (GK); Costa, Jhingan, Jovanovic, Prabir, Roshan Singh;, Ramires, Farooq; Roy Krishna, Chhetri (C), Sivasakthi.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League fixture Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC will be played at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad.

When is Hyderabad vs Bengaluru FC in ISL?

The match between Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC is scheduled for a 7:30 pm kick-off IST on October 22, 2022.

Where can I watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC?

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC will be aired on the Star Network.

Where can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC?

The ISL fixture – Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC – will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

