ISL 2022-23: Ogbeche treble leads Hyderabad to win over Goa

Bartholomew Ogbeche produced a vintage performance as Hyderabad FC reclaimed the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL), after beating FC Goa 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

Ogbeche, who had previously scored only three goals in the season coming into the game, put Hyderabad in front on two occasions before sealing the result at the end.

Halicharan Narzary picked out Ogbeche from the left flank, and the Nigerian striker placed his header to perfection to give Hyderabad FC the lead in the 20th minute.

Goa got its first real chance in the 28th minute when Edu Bedia played an outstanding pass from deep in midfield, but Noah Sadaoui couldn’t find the right contact.

Also Read ISL 2022-3: Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham signs contract extension till 2025

The half-chance led to a period of domination for the Goans. Hyderabad FC was happy to sit back, get into a compact shape, and wait for the half-time whistle. The half ended with Hyderabad FC leading 1-0.

In the 54th minute, Sadaoui and Iker Guarrotxena combined to test Hyderabad FC’s goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, who made a great save to deny Guarrotxena’s volley after picking up a pass from the left.

Moments later, FC Goa came up with a similar move but found success. Sadaoui held up the ball on the left before floating it for a rushing Redeem Tlang to power the ball into the back of the net and level the score.

The game had opened up by now, and Hyderabad FC had a great chance to take the lead a few minutes later, thanks to Joel Chianese, but his shot was cleared off the line by Aibanbha Dohling. Sadaoui was finding a lot of joy on the left flank in the second half, and Hyderabad FC seemed to have no answers for him. On one occasion it looked like he’d set up Mohamed Fares to take the lead, but the goal was chalked offside.

Goa enjoyed most of the possession but wasn’t able to turn that into goals. Ogbeche made them pay for it by putting Hyderabad in the lead in the 79th minute. The ISL’s all-time top goalscorer got on the end of a rebound and smashed the ball into the roof of the net to give Hyderabad FC the lead. He got his hat-trick in the 90th minute with a sublime header, confirming all three points for Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad next will host Chennaiyin FC in Hyderabad on January 12. Goa will be up next against NorthEast United FC on January 15.