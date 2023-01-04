ISL 2022-3: Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham signs contract extension till 2025

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham has signed a two-year contract extension at the club, the Indian Super League club announced on Wednesday.

“Having put pen to paper on a two-year extension, the Islanders’ Head Coach has reiterated his commitment to the club until the end of the 2024-25 season,” the club said in an official statement.

Buckingham arrived at Mumbai City in October 2021, having moved within City Football Group following his role as Assistant Coach at Melbourne City, and took charge of the Islanders only weeks before the start of the 2021-22 league season.

Even though Buckingham’s Mumbai City narrowly missed out on the ISL playoffs in his maiden league campaign, the 37-year-old Englishman had laid the foundation of the attractive and attacking style of football he wanted to bring to the club.

“It gives me great pleasure to continue my time here at Mumbai City Football Club. When I came in 15 months ago, it was a new challenge for me but from the very first day, the Club, the staff and the players have trusted me and supported me so well – I cannot thank them enough,” Buckingham said.

“In my time here, I have learnt a lot about the Club, the players, the city of Mumbai and the culture. It has truly been an experience like no other.”

Buckingham and Mumbai City went on to create history at the 2022 AFC Champions League.

Mumbai City became the first Indian club to win two games at Asia’s premier club football competition, finishing in an unprecedented second place in the Group Stage, narrowly missing out on qualification to the knockout stages.

Having had the chance to craft and refine his squad over the summer of 2022, Buckingham led Mumbai City to the Final of the Durand Cup in the club’s maiden participation as his side showcased free flowing, attacking football.

Since arriving at Mumbai City, Buckingham has gone on to become the longest-serving Head Coach in the history of the Club. Having managed 45 games so far across all competitions, he has won 24 of the 45 – a 53.33%-win percentage - with Mumbai City scoring 95 goals at an average of 2.1 goals per game during his tenure.