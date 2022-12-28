ISL 2022-23: Top spot in target for Hyderabad FC as NorthEast United FC visits

Hyderabad FC will take on NorthEast United FC in an ISL league game at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Fresh from a 3-0 win against Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad will look to carry on with the winning momentum and further strengthen its position in the top six. Hyderabad sits second in the points table and has an opportunity to dethrone Mumbai City from the top spot in its last game of the calendar year.

Also Read ISL 2022-23: Struggling ATKMB faces the FC Goa challenge

From 11 games, Hyderabad has won eight, lost two and drew one to sit comfortably with 25 points, while its opponent NorthEast United is languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from 11 games.

While the home side will look to pocket three points and reclaim the top spot, the Highlanders, on a high after registering their first win against ATK Mohun Bagan, will look to stir an upset.

Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez ruled out any complacency ahead of the encounter and is wary of the threat that NorthEast FC will possess.

“When you win, it’s always important whether it is in the beginning, middle or in the end and you need to collect points in every game. After three consecutive wins, the motivation among the players and camp is very good and we are ready to play against another very good team in NorthEast United,” the head coach said.

In Hyderabad’s win over Bengaluru, Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace to recapture his goal-scoring form. The Nigerian striker will hold the key along with Joel Chianese, who also found the back of the net in the last game.

Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera and Rohit Danu will be keen to play pivotal roles as Hyderabad aims for an eighth clean sheet in front of home fans.