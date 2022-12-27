ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to realign its forces in search of a win as it faces a strong FC Goa at home in Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday. With injuries to key players spoiling its ‘away’ trips in the last two rounds, where it drew the first (goalless against Odisha FC) and lost the next (0-1) against the bottom-placed North East United FC, the ATKMB returns home with the hope of regaining the winning form.

The visitor FC Goa has made a nice return to form, remaining unbeaten in the last three rounds, where it picked up a good seven points from a possible nine to reach the fifth spot with 19 points from 11 outings. Mohun Bagan is currently fourth with 20 from 11.

While its recent performances will be giving it confidence, FC Goa will be enjoying a psychological edge after thoroughly outplaying ATK Bagan (3-0) in the first meeting of the season at its home on November 20. With form deserting his side in the last two rounds, it remains to be seen how the ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando marshals his troops to upstage the challenge of Carlos Pena’s resurgent FC Goa.

The head-to-head record is inclined towards ATK Bagan, which has won three of the five previous meetings, while the latter won on only one occasion. The other meeting ended in a draw.