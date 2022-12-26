ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters finishes year on a high after clinching 1-0 win against Odisha FC

The win saw the Blasters finish the year on a high as it jumped from fifth to third in the league table with 22 points from 11 matches.

Stan Rayan
26 December, 2022 22:19 IST
Sandeep Soraisham Singh of Kerala Blasters FC celebrates with teammates after scoring the goal.

Sandeep Soraisham Singh of Kerala Blasters FC celebrates with teammates after scoring the goal. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman /Focus Sports/ ISL

Three minutes after an indecisive Mark Leskovic fluffed a golden chance from close following a freekick, the Kerala Blasters found its match-winner against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium here on Monday night.

The Odisha goalkeeper Amrinder Singh appeared a bit confused in the 86th minute when substitute Bryce Miranda sent a lovely, long cross from the left. Amrinder jumped, but he could only wave air as the ball floated past him. And defender Sandeep Singh, who was nearby, hungrily headed it home to give the Blasters a 1-0 victory.

That goal saw the Blasters finish the year on a high as it jumped from fifth to third in the league table with 22 points from 11 matches. It was also its sixth victory from their last seven games. Meanwhile, Odisha retained its sixth spot with 19 points.

The match, for a major part, was an insipid affair and came to life only close to the 75th minute. With the defence holding strong on both ends, the only piece of exciting action in the first half was when Odisha’s Raynier Fernandes’ attempt hit the bar minutes after the start. That was probably Odisha’s best chance too.

Read more stories on ISL 2022-23.

