India drawn with Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic of AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers

India was drawn against Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic in Group F of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers round 1.

The road to Indonesia 2024 campaign starts with 29 teams competing in eight groups in round 1, with the top team from each group to advance to the round 2 qualifiers.

Round 2 will have two groups with the top two teams from each group joining the three highest seeded sides from the AFC U-16 Women’s Championship 2019 - defending champions Japan, DPR Korea and China PR - and hosts Indonesia in the finals.

Thailand will host group A with Malaysia, Northern Mariana Islands and Indonesia their challengers while group B will see Australia, Chinese Taipei, hosts Mongolia and Bhutan vying for the top spot.

Group C consists of hosts Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Palestine and Bahrain with Bangladesh, hosts Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Turkmenistan in group D.

Korea Republic, Hong Kong, hosts Tajikistan and Iraq will fight for the Group E top spot.

Group G consists of Philippines, Lebanon and hosts Guam while Islamic Republic of Iran, hosts Jordan and Nepal are the group H cast.

The qualifiers round 1 will be played on April 22 to 30, 2023 with round 2 scheduled for September 16 to 24. The finals will be contested on April 7-20, 2024.