With mental conditioning on a ‘blank canvas’, India looks for success in Intercontinental Cup with psychologist Vallabhjee

File Photo: Vallabhjee has been one of the most renowned professionals in sports psychology in India with over two decades of experience. | Photo Credit: AIFF

In September 2019, India had come close to beating Asian heavyweight Oman in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Sunil Chhetri scored in the first half, and the Blue Tigers looked set to win the match until the 82nd minute.

Oman’s centre-forward Rabia Al-Alawi struck twice in eight minutes, and the game was done and dusted. India lost the game 2-1.

That has been India’s case in most crunch matches against Asian heavyweights.

Be it conceding an 88th-minute winner to Bahrain in March last year, a 6-0 rout against the United Arab Emirates or failing to find an equaliser after conceding early against Qatar in the World Cup qualifiers, the need to keep the heads up and the morale high has often been missing for the Blue Tigers against higher-ranked teams.

In search of that extra steel, the national team has sought the services of renowned sports psychologist Shayamal Vallabhjee for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup next year, where India has been grouped with Australia, Syria, and Uzbekistan.

Vallabhjee joined the team after the Tri-Nations Tournament in Manipur and is assisting the team in the Intercontinental Cup, being played at the Kalinga Stadium here from June 8-18.

Results slowly evident

The Blue Tigers struck early to sink Mongolia in its first game of the Intercontinental Cup – a side that denied Lebanon a win with resilient defending – and kept its morale intact to see out that game.

In the next match, against a defensively stubborn Vanuatu, India kept on persevering, until Suni Chhetri struck in the 80th minute. India won the match 1-0 and booked a spot in the final.

“It’s been fascinating working with the team right now. It’s been a month right now, and I feel the energy of the camp has come together,” Vallabhjee told Sportstar in an exclusive interview.

Before the tournament, head coach Igor Stimac had also explained the need for a sports psychologist in the national camp.

“We have a sports psychologist with us, a very experienced one, who is helping the players, making it easier for them to understand what we expect of them, to improve their mental strength, to open them up and to improve their abilities in a quicker way,” the Croat had told reporters.

Vallabhjee has been one of India’s most renowned professionals in sports psychology, with over two decades of experience.

He worked with the Indian cricket team in the 2003 ICC ODI World Cup, the Indian tennis team in the Davis Cup and has also consulted internationally, briefly working with the former national cricket team coach of Sri Lanka, Mikey Arthur, and the Kenyan Athletics team.

With the Indian football team now, Vallabhjee is seen motivating the team before every practice session, starting with a speech, and then building on it through several mental and physical exercises.

“It is completely new (for them), and that’s the most beautiful thing because the canvas was empty, and they were very open to learning,” Vallabhjee said.

“We do meditation almost daily; the team is journaling (things). We are working on several visualisation techniques, and the impact of the team coming together has been positive.”

A day before the match against Lebanon, India defender Sandesh Jhingan lauded the inclusion of the psychologist in the camp.

“I think every team around the world, in every sport, is looking to cover every inch, where they can do better, and sports psychology is a part of it. Kudos to AIFF for that (appointing one),” he said.

“It’s (the progress) a slow process. One cannot expect miracles in two weeks, but we are growing as a team with him.”

The Indian football team has a packed calendar ahead, with the SAFF Championship later this month, followed by the King’s Cup, the Merdeka Cup, the Asian Games and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Vallabhjee feels the foundation for success has already been laid.

“I know that we are only going to go strength to strength from here. The support of Igor (Stimac, Team India head coach), Sunil (Chhetri), and the rest of the team has been the game changer,” he said.

“I have worked across many professional sports, I’ve worked at the highest level, from the Olympic Games to being with the India team at the World Cup, but I can tell you that these guys are the most receptive ones I’ve ever seen.”

India and Vallabhjee’s biggest test will be against Lebanon, the only side ranked higher than India in this tournament.

Going forward, with Vallabhjee in the camp, it will be interesting to see how the Blue Tigers perform mentally in clutch situations, especially, in the Asia Cup 2024.