MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Knockout hopes dented for India after crushing defeat against Uzbekistan

India’s hopes to qualify for the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 suffered a significant blow after falling to Uzbekistan 3-0 in the group B fixture at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 21:56 IST , DOHA - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Uzbekistan’s Sherzod Nasrullayev celebrates scoring its third goal against India with teammates during the AFC Asian Cup match.
Uzbekistan’s Sherzod Nasrullayev celebrates scoring its third goal against India with teammates during the AFC Asian Cup match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Uzbekistan’s Sherzod Nasrullayev celebrates scoring its third goal against India with teammates during the AFC Asian Cup match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Uzbekistan made India look like a school team in a 3-0 hammering in their AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group B game here at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

This was the first win for the Central Asia side in this edition of the tournament and keeps it second in the standings and on the driving seat to qualify for the knockouts.

India, on the other hand, was left chasing shadows in most parts of the game, and lost deservedly, leaving its chances of progressing past the group stage to a miracle.

Playing against an extremely well-coordinated Srejko Katanec side, Igor Stimac’s men struggled to cope with the intensity and physicality of the Uzbeks.

The Uzbeks inflicted their blows, coming close to scoring four times in the first 20 minutes while finding the net twice.

AS IT HAPPENED: India vs Uzbekistan highlights

India, playing in a formation different from the opening game defeat to Australia, with three changes to the line-up. Anirudh Thapa, Akash Mishra and Mahesh Singh Naorem came in as Stimac switched to a 4-3-3 shape instead of 4-2-3-1. India looked vulnerable right from kick-off as Uzbeks rained hellfire, with shots one after the other.

Within five minutes, they were 1-0 up. Sherzod Nasrullaev’s cross from the left found Otabek Shukurov, who headed it to Abbosbek Fayzullaev. The 22-year-old star of the Under-20 AFC Asian Cup 2023, then effortlessly headed it over Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and into the bottom-right corner.

Fourteen minutes later, Igor Sergeev overlapped with Fayzullaev, with the former scoring an international goal on foreign soil after three years.

Initially, a back-tracking Akash Mishra intercepted Fayzullaev’s cross from the left. But as the Mumbai City full-back’s failed clearance ricocheted off the woodwork, Sergeev arrived to sound the death knell.

India tried to claw back into the game, producing two clear chances at the brink of half-time. Naorem took a shot from outside the box while Sunil Chhetri tried a header from an Anirudh Thapa corner-kick.

But neither helped the cause, with the first one saved by Utkir Yusupov and the latter flying over the goal. Almost immediately, Uzbekistan attacked against the run of play and put the contest to bed before the break.

Nasrullaev’s shot, after receiving a pass from Farrukh Sayfiev, was initially denied by the post, but he found the net on the follow-through.

India resumed with fresh zeal in the second half, with Rahul Bheke almost scoring in the 72nd minute, with a header. But Yusupov’s reflexes got the better of him, with a fingertip push over the goal.

Match result
India 0 lost to Uzbekistan 3 (Fayzullaev 4’, Sergeev 18’, Nasrullaev 45+4’)

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup 2023 /

India /

Indian Football /

Uzbekistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Knockout hopes dented for India after crushing defeat against Uzbekistan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. India Open 2024: Rolled ankle ends intriguing battle between present and future of Indian badminton
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. AC Milan’s Pulisic voted US Soccer male player of the year
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 18
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Sevilla wins ruling against ‘overweight’ player who sought $5M from terminated contract
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AC Milan’s Pulisic voted US Soccer male player of the year
    AFP
  2. Jordan Henderson set to move to Dutch club Ajax in blow to Saudi Pro league
    AP
  3. AFCON 2024: Nsue nets hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea beats Guinea-Bissau 4-2 in African Cup of Nations
    AP
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Knockout hopes dented for India after crushing defeat against Uzbekistan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Turkey’s Basaksehir fines Israeli player for post supporting Gaza hostages
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Knockout hopes dented for India after crushing defeat against Uzbekistan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. India Open 2024: Rolled ankle ends intriguing battle between present and future of Indian badminton
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. AC Milan’s Pulisic voted US Soccer male player of the year
    AFP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 18
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Sevilla wins ruling against ‘overweight’ player who sought $5M from terminated contract
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment