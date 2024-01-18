MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Uzbekistan LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup 2023 updates, IND 0-3 UZB: Nazrullaev scores third goal for the Uzbeks

IND vs UZB: Follow live updates of the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Group B match from the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Updated : Jan 18, 2024 20:56 IST

Team Sportstar
Uzbekistan's midfielder #22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group B football match between India and Uzbekistan at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
Uzbekistan's midfielder #22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group B football match between India and Uzbekistan at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. | Photo Credit: KARIM JAAFAR
lightbox-info

Uzbekistan's midfielder #22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group B football match between India and Uzbekistan at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. | Photo Credit: KARIM JAAFAR

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Group B match from the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

  • January 18, 2024 20:49
    GOAL
    45+3’ GOOALL! IND 0-3 UZB! NAZRULLAEV TRIPLES UZBEK LEAD!

    A cross comes in from the right flank for Uzbekistan and Nazrullaev gets in front of his marker Manvir to try and sidefoot the ball inside the net. His shot hits the post and comes back into play. The Indian defence does not react quick enough and Nazrullaev scores from the rebound with an easy finish. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:47
    45’ IND 0-2 UZB

    Five minutes added at the end of the first-half!

  • January 18, 2024 20:47
    45’ IND 0-2 UZB

    Chhetri gets a free header from the resulting corner but he cannot keep his effort on target. A good spell of pressure from India. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:46
    45’ IND 0-2 UZB

    Yusupov palms the ball away from an India freekick and the ball falls to Naorem. He goes for a shot and catches it brilliantly and forces Yusupov to make the save and concede a corner. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:45
    44’ IND 0-2 UZB

    Naorem Mahesh gets the ball at the edge of the Uzbekistan box and tries to use his quick feet to weave in the Uzbek defence. But he loses his footing and eventually ends up losing the ball. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:42
    41’ IND 0-2 UZB

    Sergeev gets the ball and makes his way into the box. He goes for a cutback but India defends well to get the ball away. The offside whistle finally comes as the assistant said that Sergeev was offside when the initial pass was played to him. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:40
    39’ IND 0-2 UZB

    India gives the ball away again at the halfway line. Sergeev gets the ball and seeing Gurpreet off his line, goes for a shot. The effort goes wide off goal, with Gupreet watching the ball sail above him, out of play. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:38
    37’ IND 0-2 UZB

    Uzbekistan allowing India to have possession in their final third. But as soon as there is any effort to make any forward passes, the Uzbekistan defence stands compact. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:35
    33’ IND 0-2 UZB

    Urunov makes a strong run down the right flank as he shows good strength to brush aside Anirudh Thapa. He finds Masharipov with a cross to the centre. Masharipov slips a reverse pass to Fayzullaev who had made a good run. Fayzullaev goes for the cutback but his cross is blocked. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:30
    29’ IND 0-2 UZB

    Chhetri crosses the ball inside the box from a freekick, which finds Mishra. Mishra heads the ball at goal but cannot keep his effort on target. Also, the header lacked power. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:27
    26’ IND 0-2 UZB

    Fayzullaev gets in behind the Indian defence once again as he links up with Masharipov. Fayzullaev drives in a low cross from the left but does not find a teammate, as Mishra clears the ball. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:24
    24’ IND 0-2 UZB

    Yusupov commits a mistake by sending the ball straight to Thapa in a bid to clear the ball. Thapa tries to capitalise by a flashing a cross across the face of the goal but there wasn’t any Indian player to attack the ball. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:23
    22’ IND 0-2 UZB

    Manvir does well on the right flank to play the ball to Poojary. Poojary sends the ball inside the box, which reaches Chhetri, inviting a roar from the Indian fans inside the stadium. But the Indian captain could not control the ball and it goes away from him. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:22
    21’ IND 0-2 UZB

    Unlike the match against Australia, the Indian defence has been split open quite early in the first-half. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:18
    GOAL
    18’ GOOALL! IND 0-2 UZB! SERGEEV DOUBLES UZBEK LEAD!

    Yet another goal that comes from an error in defence. Rahul Bheke loses the ball cheaply near the halfway line and Fayzullaev capitalises on the error by snatching the ball and making a run at goal. Once inside the box, he looks to square the ball at the far-post but Mishra tries to intercept the ball. Mishra’s touch leads to the ball hitting the crossbar and coming back into play. With the whole Indian defence into disarray, Sergeev rushes in to lash the ball inside the net from close distance. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:15
    14’ IND 0-1 UZB

    Thapa finds Manvir with a clever pass and the latter looks to start an attack but his first touch lets him down and Eshmurodov is there to snatch possession. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:12
    10’ IND 0-1 UZB

    Nikhil Poojary brings down Fayzullaev with a heavy challenge and it is a foul for Uzbekistan. 

    Uzbekistan captain Masharipov with an effort at goal from the freekick and the ball hits the crossbar. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:11
    9’ IND 0-1 UZB

    Gurpreet remains alert as he palms away a grounded effort from the edge of the box. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:09
    9’ IND 0-1 UZB

    Khusanov goes for a shot at goal from distance but the effort is nowhere near the target. There is an air of confidence in Uzbekistan’s football. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:08
    8’ IND 0-1 UZB

    Uzbekistan has a freekick as a ball is whipped at Gurpreet’s near-post but Sunil Chhetri is there to head the ball away. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:05
    GOAL
    4’ GOOALL! IND 0-1 UZB! FAYZULLAEV SCORES!

    Nasrullaev swings an inswinging cross from the edge of the Indian penalty area. Fayzullaev gets in a good position between the Indian defence as Shukurov heads the ball to him. Once the ball came to him, he cushions the ball into the net with his head. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:02
    1’ IND 0-0 UZB

    A long ball straight from India’s kick-off and the ball goes out for a goalkick. It is important for both teams to establish a tempo in the first 15 minutes of the match. 

  • January 18, 2024 20:00
    Kick-off!

    The AFC Asian Cup 2023 match between India and Uzbekistan is underway at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. 

  • January 18, 2024 19:48
    Kick-off in less than 15 minutes

    India fan.jpg

    Credit: Reuters

  • January 18, 2024 19:21
    What does India need to do to qualify for the knockouts - Scenarios explained

    India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup 2023: What does India need to do to qualify for the knockouts - Scenarios explained

    India faces Uzbekistan in its second Group B fixture of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha on January 18, days after a 0-2 defeat at the hands of 2015 champion Australia.

  • January 18, 2024 18:59
    India vs Uzbekistan starting lineups!

    IND: Gurpreet(GK), Rahul, Jhingan, Mishra, Thapa, Suresh, Manvir, Chhetri(C), Naorem, Apuia, Poojary


    UZB: Yusupov(GK), Sayfiev, Shukurov, Xamrobekov, Masharipov(C), Urunov, Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov, Sergeev, Fayzullaev, Khusanov

  • January 18, 2024 18:34
    India vs Uzbekistan: Head-to-Head Record!

    India vs Uzbekistan head-to-head record: Blue Tigers meet the White Wolves for seventh time

    Uzbekistan has the advantage over India in head-to-head clashes. Out of the six matches, the Uzbeks have won four, while two matches have ended in a draw.

  • January 18, 2024 18:19
    No dearth of support for the Blue Tigers in Qatar!

  • January 18, 2024 18:00
    Preview

    India will look to start afresh after its loss to Australia in the AFC Asian Cup opener when it takes on Uzbekistan at the same venue, the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, here on Thursday.


    Igor Stimac’s side pulled off an impressive defensive display in the first half against the Socceroos – before going down 0-2 – and will look to build on that in a more evenly-matched contest this time around. 


    The Uzbeks, who have been one of the most prominent teams in central Asia in the last few years, are ranked 43 spots below Australia but way higher than the Blue Tigers. They had topped their Asian Cup qualification group and reached the final of the CAFA Nations Cup in June last year.


    Read full preview HERE


    AFC Asian Cup 2023: India aims to bounce back against gritty Uzbekistan after opening loss to Australia

    India and Uzbekistan have met six times before, with the last four contests ending in favour of the latter, while the last draw came over 25 years ago.



    When and where will the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match kick-off?


    The India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 8 PM IST, Thursday, January 18 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. 


    Where can you watch the India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match?


    The India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network.


    The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Related Topics

India /

Uzbekistan /

AFC Asian Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Germany Live Score, FIH Olympic Qualifiers Semifinal: IND 1-1 GER; Deepika misses simple chance
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup 2023 updates, IND 0-3 UZB: Nazrullaev scores third goal for the Uzbeks
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 18
    Team Sportstar
  4. Turkey’s Basaksehir fines Israeli player for post supporting Gaza hostages
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga match between Mainz and Union Berlin postponed due to weather
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Turkey’s Basaksehir fines Israeli player for post supporting Gaza hostages
    Reuters
  2. Bhaichung Bhutia on Indian football: Perfect opportunity to enhance continental ranking and reach top 10
    Bhaichung Bhutia
  3. Football in 2024: Big year for Stimac and India, Premier League’s growing influence
    Aashin Prasad
  4. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup 2023 updates, IND 0-3 UZB: Nazrullaev scores third goal for the Uzbeks
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fan plucked from crowd to be match official in Wolverhampton vs Brentford FA Cup fixture
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Germany Live Score, FIH Olympic Qualifiers Semifinal: IND 1-1 GER; Deepika misses simple chance
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup 2023 updates, IND 0-3 UZB: Nazrullaev scores third goal for the Uzbeks
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 18
    Team Sportstar
  4. Turkey’s Basaksehir fines Israeli player for post supporting Gaza hostages
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga match between Mainz and Union Berlin postponed due to weather
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment