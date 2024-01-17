MagazineBuy Print

India vs Uzbekistan head-to-head record: Blue Tigers meet the White Wolves for seventh time

Uzbekistan has the advantage over India in head-to-head clashes. Out of the six matches, the Uzbeks have won four, while two matches have ended in a draw.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 16:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s players pose for a group picture before the start of the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group B football match between Australia and India at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on January 13, 2024.
India’s players pose for a group picture before the start of the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group B football match between Australia and India at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on January 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
India's players pose for a group picture before the start of the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group B football match between Australia and India at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on January 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

India and Uzbekistan will face each other in their second Group B clash of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

ALSO READ: AFC Asian Cup 2023: India aims to bounce back against gritty Uzbekistan after opening loss to Australia

The two teams clashed for the first time in 1987 Nehru Gold Cup, which finished in a 2-2 draw. Since then, both teams have faced each other six times, with their last meeting coming in the 2001 Merdeka Cup.

Head-to-head record

Uzbekistan has the advantage over India in head-to-head clashes. Out of the six matches, the Uzbeks have won four, while two matches have ended in a draw.

India vs Uzbekistan: All six meetings
India v Uzbekistan 2-2 (Nehru Gold Cup) – April 4, 1997
India v Uzbekistan 0-0 (International Friendly) – November 16, 1998
India v Uzbekistan 0-4 (International Friendly) – November 19, 1998
Uzbekistan v India 2-0 (Asian Games) - December 9, 1998
India v Uzbekistan 2-3 (AFC Asian Cup) - November 24, 1999
Uzbekistan v India 2-1 (Merdeka Cup) - June 26, 2001

