India vs Uzbekistan head-to-head record: Blue Tigers meet the White Wolves for seventh time

India and Uzbekistan will face each other in their second Group B clash of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.
The two teams clashed for the first time in 1987 Nehru Gold Cup, which finished in a 2-2 draw. Since then, both teams have faced each other six times, with their last meeting coming in the 2001 Merdeka Cup.
Head-to-head record
Uzbekistan has the advantage over India in head-to-head clashes. Out of the six matches, the Uzbeks have won four, while two matches have ended in a draw.
India vs Uzbekistan: All six meetings
