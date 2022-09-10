Anju Tamang pumped in four goals, while Dangmei Grace struck a brace as India toyed with the Maldives to register a thumping 9-0 win in the SAFF Women’s Championship at the Dashrath Stadium here on Saturday.

India now moved to six points from two matches and sealed its place in the semifinal.

India had earlier beaten Pakistan 3-0 in its tournament opener on Monday.

India surged into the lead with Tamang's 24th-minute strike. She struck again before half-time (45+2) as India went to the breather 3-0 up.

Priyanka Devi (42nd) scored the other goal in the first half.

After the changeover, Tamang struck two more goals in the 85th and 88th minutes, while Dangmei Grace (53rd and 86th), Soumya Guguloth (55th), and Kashmina (84th) were the other scorers.

India next plays its last group stage match against Bangladesh on September 13.