MBSG vs PFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record of Mohun Bagan Super Giant v Punjab FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Punjab FC (PFC) for a place in the last four during the third Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal to be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Friday.

MBSG finished top of Group A on goal difference, with six points in two matches, after the Kolkata Derby against East Bengal, which was scheduled to take place on August 18, was cancelled due to security reasons.

PFC on the other hand finished second in Group C, level on points with group toppers Kerala Blasters but with an inferior goal difference.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Head-to-head record Played: 3 MBSG wins: 3 PFC wins: 0 Draws: 0

Matches between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC PFC 0 - 1 MBSG, ISL 2023-24 (6 April, 2024) MBSG 3 - 1 PFC, ISL 2023-24 (23 September, 2023) MBSG 2 - 0 PFC, Durand Cup 2023 Group Stage (7 August, 2023)

The above head-to-head numbers have been considered after the respective identity changes of the two clubs.