MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MBSG vs PFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record of Mohun Bagan Super Giant v Punjab FC

Here’s a look at the head-to-head record between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC ahead of the sides’ Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal on Friday.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jason Steven Cummings (35) of Mohun Bagan SG celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 2024 Durand Cup football match between Mohun Bagan SG and Indian Air Force.
FILE PHOTO: Jason Steven Cummings (35) of Mohun Bagan SG celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 2024 Durand Cup football match between Mohun Bagan SG and Indian Air Force. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jason Steven Cummings (35) of Mohun Bagan SG celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 2024 Durand Cup football match between Mohun Bagan SG and Indian Air Force. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Punjab FC (PFC) for a place in the last four during the third Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal to be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Friday.

MBSG finished top of Group A on goal difference, with six points in two matches, after the Kolkata Derby against East Bengal, which was scheduled to take place on August 18, was cancelled due to security reasons.

PFC on the other hand finished second in Group C, level on points with group toppers Kerala Blasters but with an inferior goal difference.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Head-to-head record
Played: 3
MBSG wins: 3
PFC wins: 0
Draws: 0
Matches between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC
PFC 0 - 1 MBSG, ISL 2023-24 (6 April, 2024)
MBSG 3 - 1 PFC, ISL 2023-24 (23 September, 2023)
MBSG 2 - 0 PFC, Durand Cup 2023 Group Stage (7 August, 2023)

The above head-to-head numbers have been considered after the respective identity changes of the two clubs.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Durand Cup 2024 /

Punjab FC /

Indian Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How Julius Yego’s advice helped Neeraj Chopra throw 89.49m to secure second place in Lausanne Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo opens his account but Al-Nassr draws with Al-Raed
    Team Sportstar
  3. Courtois quits Belgium national team, says won’t play under coach Tedesco
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Former runner-up Ons Jabeur withdraws
    AFP
  5. Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Tebogo tops 200m, Wanyonyi on fire in mixed night for Olympic champs
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. MBSG vs PFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record of Mohun Bagan Super Giant v Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan SG continues bid for title defence, faces Punjab FC in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal at AFC Challenge League: Who are the opponents of EBFC in the group stage?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan’s Molina: We want to win Durand Cup but we have to be better when season really starts with ISL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How Julius Yego’s advice helped Neeraj Chopra throw 89.49m to secure second place in Lausanne Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo opens his account but Al-Nassr draws with Al-Raed
    Team Sportstar
  3. Courtois quits Belgium national team, says won’t play under coach Tedesco
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Former runner-up Ons Jabeur withdraws
    AFP
  5. Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Tebogo tops 200m, Wanyonyi on fire in mixed night for Olympic champs
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment