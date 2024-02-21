Turkish Women’s Cup: India officially beats an European team for the first time, wins 4-3 against Estonia

India withstood a late charge by Estonia to pick up a hard-fought 4-3 win in the Turkish Women’s Cup on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

In the process, the Chaoba Devi-coached side also created a piece of history as the Indian senior women’s team had never before triumphed over a team from the UEFA Confederation in an official outing.

India had played European sides three times before this, against Belarus, Ukraine and Romania, only to end up on the losing side.

Played at the picturesque Gold City Sports Complex in Alanya, the Blue Tigresses made a picture-perfect start when they shot into the lead in the 17th minute through a Manisha Kalyan goal.

Manisha Kalyan (second from left) celebrates after scoring the first goal against Estonia in the Turkish Women’s Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

After Estonia drew level in the 32nd minute off a goal by Lisette Tammik, a rampaging India struck thrice through Indumathi Kathiresan (62’), Pyari Xaxa (79’), and Manisha (81’) again to take a commanding 4-1 lead.

Just as it appeared that the Indian girls were on their way to a resounding victory, Estonia made a last-ditch effort to equalise, scoring twice through Vlada Kubassova (88’) and Mari Liis Lillemae (90’).

However, the Indian defence did a fine job to see out the rest of the time and make it a memorable win.

India began the match intending to hit Estonia on the counter, using its speedy wingers, while letting Estonia drive deeper into the box.

Manisha initiated an India move with a clever back-heel to Pyari, who put Anju Tamang through behind the opposition defence this time. A melee ensued inside the Estonia box. As Anju’s shot was blocked, Manisha collected the ball and drove it in from the near post from a narrow angle.

India ceded more control of the ball to Estonia after taking the lead and paid the price for it, a little after the half-hour mark. Vlada Kubassova sent in an accurate cross from the left, which Tammik nodded in.

Chaoba Devi’s side tightened the screws as it came out in the second half, enforcing a mid-block, which meant that Estonia could no longer control the proceedings in the middle of the park.

ALSO READ: Final round of Santosh Trophy to begin with Meghalaya vs Services

And India finally took the lead a little after the hour mark through Indumathi. Soumya Guguloth initiated the attack on the right, passing it to Anju, who squared it to Pyari, who, in turn, laid it off for Indumathi at the edge of the box. The India midfielder unleashed a left-footed shot that snuck into the bottom corner.

In the 79th minute, Soumya snatched the ball in the middle and threaded a through ball, which was latched on by Pyari. The Odisha FC forward barged into the box along the right, cut inside, and buried the ball into the bottom-left corner to double India’s lead.

Pyari Xaxa, who plays for Odisha FC women in the Indian Women’s League, scored the third goal, asserting further control for India against Estonia. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Two minutes later, Manisha added the fourth, controlling a cross by Sandhiya Ranganathan and scoring at the near post.

Though Estonia’s late surge saw Kubassova and Lillemmae reduce the deficit to just one goal at the end of regulation time, India managed to run the game down to earn a well-fought victory against the European team.

India will play Hong Kong and Kosovo next, on February 24 and 27, respectively.