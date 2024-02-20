MagazineBuy Print

Indian football: Final round of Santosh Trophy to begin with Meghalaya vs Services

A total of 12 teams will compete in the final rounds of the 2023-24 edition of the Santosh Trophy, which is being held in Arunachal Pradesh for the first time.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 20:30 IST , Itanagar - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Representative Image: While hosts Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Goa, Assam, Services and Kerala are clubbed in Group A, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Mizoram and Railways are placed in Group B. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
The final rounds of 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 will begin with a match between Meghalaya and Services here on Wednesday.

A total of 12 teams will compete in the final rounds of the Santosh Trophy, which is being held in Arunachal Pradesh for the first time.

While hosts Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Goa, Assam, Services and Kerala are clubbed in Group A, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Mizoram and Railways are placed in Group B.

The tournament will take place in Yupia, Itanagar from February 21 till March 9.

The final four stage of the nation’s premier state tournament last year was held in Saudi Arabia where Karnataka won the title after 54 years. A total of 37 matches will be played due to the expansion of the knockout stage. The top four teams from each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

The ongoing I-League 2 season has taken a break to allow players to represent their states in the Santosh Trophy.

In other matches on the opening day, Assam will take on Kerala while Goa will play hosts Arunachal Pradesh.

“The importance of the Santosh Trophy cannot be stressed enough as it gives young players the chance to shine. Clubs can identify and unearth talent. It’s great to see the tournament spread to new places, and I can’t wait to come to Arunachal Pradesh and witness the excitement,” AIFF Technical Committee chairperson I. M. Vijayan said.

While head coach Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh will miss a few key names who are part of Shillong Lajong squad in the I-League, Meghalaya still have a bunch of players from last year’s team like Sheen Stevenson Sohktung, Dawanchwa Carlos Challam, Damonlang Pathaw and Brolington Warlarpih.

The group also contains strong sides like Goa and Kerala. Goa has one of the most experienced squads in the final round, with most of its players coming from I-League 2 sides Sporting Clube de Goa and Dempo SC.

Services and Assam will also hope to make it to the knockouts.

Karnataka, like Meghalaya, also has lost crucial names from last year like Robin Yadav, Bekey Oram and M. Sunil Kumar.

Maharashtra, which led the goal-scoring charts in the group stage with a whopping 24 goals in five matches, is one of the favourites in Group B.

Manipur has been another free-scoring side, netting 21 goals in the first round.

Delhi, on the other hand, is a side that made it into the final round on the basis of a rock-solid defence, eking out three 1-0 wins. The team from the national capital won its only Santosh Trophy title in 1945.

Mizoram and Railways, both of whom qualified as the best runners-up sides, round up Group B.

