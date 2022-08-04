Football

Jamshedpur FC ropes in Rakshit Dagar, Sheikh Sahil

Rakshit, who joined Gokulam Kerala FC in 2021, made 18 appearances and was crucial in winning the I-League for the club.

PTI
04 August, 2022 18:25 IST
04 August, 2022 18:25 IST
Rakshit Dagar will join Jamshedpur FC from Gokulam Kerala FC in mid-August.

Rakshit Dagar will join Jamshedpur FC from Gokulam Kerala FC in mid-August. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

JAMSHEDPUR

Rakshit, who joined Gokulam Kerala FC in 2021, made 18 appearances and was crucial in winning the I-League for the club.

Indian Super League franchise Jamshedpur FC has roped in former Gokulam Kerala FC goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar and midfielder Sheikh Sahil for the upcoming season.

Jamshedpur FC signed them till 2025, a club statement on Thursday said.

Rakshit, who joined Gokulam Kerala FC in 2021, made 18 appearances and was crucial in winning the I-League for the club. He has two I-League trophies under his name.

Also Read
Emami East Bengal announces list of 13 domestic players in senior squad

He has been a part of Sudeva FC, East Bengal, and Punjab FC during his time in the I-league. Rakshit made his debut for United Sikkim FC in 2013.

Sahil started his career at Mohun Bagan academy and played in the U-16 I-League as a part of the Mohun Bagan youth team.

“These two youngsters have shown great potential in the teams they have played for, and I am happy to have them. I hope to see them grow as individuals and contribute to team success in the coming season,” said head coach Aidy Boothroyd.

Rakshit and Sahil will join the squad in Jamshedpur for the pre-season in mid-August.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us