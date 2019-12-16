ISL: NEUFC vs Bengaluru FC at Guwahati to be played behind closed doors amid CAB protests

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be played behind closed doors on Wednesday due to the unrest owing to the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"Hero Indian Super League Match 40 at Guwahati between NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC, scheduled on Wednesday, 18 December will now be played behind closed doors," an official statement said.

"The decision has been taken by Football Sports Development Limited after due consultation and guidance from the city authorities. The League holds safety of fans, players and staff of paramount importance, which has led to this decision," the statement said.

Sporting activities took a hit in Guwahati last week after an ISL game and a Ranji Trophy cricket match were suspended on December 12 because of curfew. On Monday, the Assam police lifted the day curfew (6 am to 9 pm) in the city.

NorthEast United’s earlier home match against Chennaiyin FC here was postponed after the host city was placed under a curfew following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Guwahati had plunged into chaos last week with early protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, forcing the authorities to place the state under curfew on December 11 night.