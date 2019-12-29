ISL 2019 LIVE: Sourav Das, Raynier Fernandes start for Mumbai City, Hyderabad unchanged

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena.

LIVE UPDATES:

While everything has been well for Mumbai on the road, things have looked lean at home. It is the only team which is yet to win a game at home.

On the other hand, nothing has gone right Hyderabad. Bobo's brace could have fetched Phil Brown's men three points against ATK in its last match had it not been for Kamaljit Singh's error.

Hyderabad is the only team which is yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Hyderabad is the only team this season which is yet to win a point away from home.

Team News:

Mumbai has made a host of changes for this match:

In- Sourav Das, Raynier Fernandes, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Serge Kevyn

Out- Bipin Singh, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Amine Chermiti, Mohamed Larbi

Hyderabad remains unchanged.

Starting XIs of the night:

Mumbai City FC:(4-4-2) Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das, Raynier Fernandes, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Serge Kevyn, Modou Sougou.

Coach: Jorge Costa

Hyderabad FC: (4-4-2)Kamaljit Singh (GK), Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Nestor, Jesus Benitez, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira, Giles Barnes, Bobo.

Coach: Phil Brown

Current Position in table:

Mumbai: Fifth ( P-9, W-3, D-4, L-2)- Points 13

Hyderabad: Tenth ( P-9, W-1, D-2, L-6)- Points 5

While you wait for the match to begin, you can listen to the podcasts of 'The Full Time Show'.

Last ISL match of 2019 between Mumbai and Hyderabad. Are you ready for one last hoorah this year?

MATCH PREVIEW:

Mumbai Ciy FC (MCFC) is on a five-match unbeaten streak, with many goal-scorers in the ranks. Tunisian striker Amine Chermiti tops the list with four goals, making him one of the 12 different goal-scorers in the team in the Indian Super League (ISL) season.



As the home team, coached by Jorge Costa, gears up to host Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena, the absence of two key players -- Paulo Machado and Rowllin Borges -- due to injury will be felt. Playmaker Machado is in recovery phase and while box-to-box midfielder Borges is suspended for the clash after accumulating four bookings.



Costa observed: “We have to be much stronger at home and have to change this.” The MCFC coach referred to the difficult times faced by his squad at MFA. The host lost two matches in front of home fans and drew one game. Hyderabad FC has the weakest defence, conceding 19 goals from nine matches, this season.



Coach Phil Brown commented: “It is a big challenge to play against Mumbai as they are a big football club. The bigger the challenge, the bigger we have to be. You can't shy away from that. We have to be at our best if we want to beat them.”

The visitor is yet to take a point away from home.

Match details

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC will telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network and can also be streamed live on Hotstar. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.