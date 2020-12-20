ISL 2020-21 news: Vignesh, le Fondre strike as Mumbai ends Hyderabad's unbeaten start

Mumbai City FC maintained its position at the top of the table, with an emphatic 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Sunday. Mumbai City showed why it is much-feared with twin strikes from open play by D. Vignesh and Adam Le Fondre.

AS IT HAPPENED

The win meant Mumbai City gained 16 points from seven matches. On the other hand, Hyderabad’s first loss from six matches meant it remains at nine points and in sixth place.



What was becoming a quiet first half burst into action with a wonderful goal from Mumbai City. Ahmed Jahouh’s diagonal long ball from the midfield saw Bipin Singh volley a pass to D. Vignesh, who is playing as a left-back. The 24-year-old fired a powerful volley, a left-footer, that found the back of the net. It was the first goal for Vignesh and the third assist for Bipin. The 25-year-old Bipin was tireless in his efforts and put in a few testing crosses from the flanks in the first session.



Hyderabad had the best chance to equalise in the 44th minute. A fine cross by Akash Mishra went straight to Mohamad Yasir, who was in the right place to head one, but he messed it up. The introduction of forward Liston Colaco early in the second half in place of Nikhil Poojary was expected to change the complexion of the game but the second goal put paid to Hyderabad's hopes.



Striker Adam Le Fondre made it 2-0 by converting his fifth goal overall, with a firm right-footed strike after receiving a Rowllin Borges pass from the left. Mumbai was rock-solid in defence, making it difficult for Hyderabad striker Adriane Santana to receive ant kind of support or service.