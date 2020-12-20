ISL 2020, HFC vs MCFC Live Score: Confident Hyderabad takes on table topper Mumbai City

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's ISL blog of the Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC match

- Mumbai City FC will look to open a three-point lead over ATK Mohun Bagan while Hyderabad will look to hop two places to fourth with a win.

Here's the how the table looks ahead of today's clash

Position Clubs MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1. Mumbai City FC 6 4 1 1 9 3 6 13 2. ATK Mohun Bagan 6 4 1 1 7 3 4 13 3. Bengaluru FC 6 3 3 0 11 7 4 12 4. NorthEast United FC 7 2 4 1 8 6 2 10 5. Jamshedpur FC 7 2 4 1 8 7 1 10 6. Hyderabad FC 5 2 3 0 6 4 2 9 7. FC Goa 7 2 2 3 8 8 0 8 8. Chennaiyin FC 6 2 2 2 5 5 0 8 9. Kerala Blasters FC 5 0 2 3 5 10 -5 2 10. Odisha FC 6 0 1 5 3 9 -6 1 11. SC East Bengal 5 0 1 4 2 10 -8 1

MATCH PREVIEW

With a lovely bunch of young Indian players performing to their potential supported by able foreign strikers, Hyderabad FC (HFC) has sprung a surprise with some effective performances in the Indian Super League 2020-21.

As the only unbeaten team apart from Bengaluru FC in ISL, with two wins and three draws, HFC has been the surprise package thus far.

When it takes on Mumbai City FC, the table topper with 13 points, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday, there will be no shortage of high-voltage action.

Mumbai City’s head coach Sergio Lobera was all praise for HFC and its Indian players. “They have a very good team, they've played very well so far. The Indian players’ performance has been good and they have grabbed their opportunities. I really enjoy watching their game. It will be a very good game and one that everyone will enjoy… It will be a difficult game for us,” he said. “I know the style of HFC coach. Injuries [to foreigners] have given opportunities to Indian players and they have done well. They are showing their level," he said.

Lobera is pleased with his team and there is no need to worry. “I am happy with the progress of the team. We are improving with each game. The players want to learn new things. I am happy with the results. We will win three points,” he said.

After the 3-2 win over East Bengal in its previous match, HFC is keen to get three more points, but head coach Manuel Marquez was wary of his opponent. “It [Mumbai City] is the favourite team to top the league. They are good with the ball, good in high press and good in set-pieces. It will be one of the most difficult games we will be playing this season,” he said.

Liston Colaco of HFC has been a revelation in the league. He has been phenomenal with his searing speed, dribbles, trickery and creative passes. Marquez wants Liston keeps calm and focus on the task at hand. “He (Liston) will be a good player if his head works in the correct way,” said the coach.

