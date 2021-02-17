ISL 2020-21 news: Kerala Blasters parts ways with head coach Kibu Vicuna

Kerala Blasters has parted ways with head coach Kibu Vicuna after the team's 4-0 loss to Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday.

A highly-placed source in the team confirmed the development to Sportstar, revealing that Vicuna told the players and staff of his departure from the club at the end of the game.

With the defeat at the Tilak Maidan, Blasters were ruled out of playoffs contention, making it the fourth successive season the club has failed to make the top four.

Blasters are placed 10th with just three wins from 18 matches and have conceded the most number of goals (33) this season. Their defensive troubles meant the team have lost 18 points from winning positions this season.

Assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed will take over for the last two games on an interim role.

Karolis Skinkys, sporting director, said, “I would like to thank Kibu for his honesty and responsibility in this decision. We had a clear objective to make improvements this season. Unfortunately, the results were not what we expected. We are grateful for his commitment and professionalism towards the club and wish him well for the future.”

Vicuna was appointed on the back of his I-League triumph with Mohun Bagan last season.

In a statement, the Spaniard said, "Unfortunately, the season has been unusual and unexpected. My parents taught me to be responsible of what I am doing so I always give all my heart to it, but also give no excuses. I want to thank all the management, players, coaching staff, and members of the club for their professionalism, kindness, and closeness. Specially, I want to express my gratitude to all the Kerala Blasters fans for their support since the first till the last day, which makes you exceptional and amazing. I wish all of you and the club all the best in the future. You deserve it.”