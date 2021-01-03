ISL 2020-21, MCFC vs KBFC: Kerala shoots at its own feet, Amrinder shuts door on Kerala

Mumbai City FC moved top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table with a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

Adam le Fondre and Hugo Boumous' first-half goals were enough to seal the three points for Mumbai.

Here are the talking points from the game.

MATCH REPORT

Kerala shoots at its own feet

Kerala Blasters has time and again been let down by its defensive lapses this season. Much like the 2-4 loss against Bengaluru FC, mistakes at the back within the first 15 minutes left Blasters playing catch-up.

Skipper Costa Nhamoinesu, who made a return to the starting XI, gave away a penalty in the second minute after his teammate Vicente Gomez underhit a backpass into Kerala's box. Costa cleaned out Hugo Boumous after he managed to get onto the loose ball first in the box. Adam le Fondre stepped up to put Mumbai ahead.

In the 11th minute, Costa and his centre-back partner Sandeep Singh were pulled out of position, which allowed Boumous an unopposed path to get on to the end of Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick from his penalty box, before turning the ball past Albino Gomes to give Mumbai a 2-0 lead.

Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said, "We lost the game in the first 11 minutes. We can't concede two goals like that. We committed mistakes and we deserve this."

Amrinder shuts the door on Kerala

Kerala gave a good account of itself in attack despite falling behind twice early in the game but was denied a way back by Mumbai's goalkeeper Amrinder Singh. Amrinder, who is quietly having a stellar season in goal, could be pivotal to the table-topper's chances of making it to the ISL playoffs.

Amrinder made four saves in the win over Kerala Blasters. - ISL/Sportzpics

Amrinder has made 17 saves from eight matches and has kept six cleansheets, which also indicate Mumbai's defence runs a tight ship at the back. Among the three goals Mumbai has conceded this season, one came from a penalty.

On Saturday, Amrinder put his hand up when called upon to make four crucial saves and shut the door on Kerala. He thwarted Sahal Adbul Samad twice before palming Gomez's long-range effort onto the crossbar late in the game.