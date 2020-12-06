Home ISL News WATCH, ISL 2020-21: FC Goa striker Igor Angulo's goals in Poland ISL 2020: FC Goa signed Spanish striker Igor Angulo for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. Here are his best goals from the 2018/19 Golden Boot-winning campaign with Gornik Zabrze. Aashin Prasad K_11009 06 December, 2020 20:21 IST Igor Angulo celebrates scoring for FC Goa in the ISL. - ISL/Sportzpics Aashin Prasad K_11009 06 December, 2020 20:21 IST FC Goa's Igor Angulo has had a prolific start to life in the Indian Super League (ISL), scoring four goals in four matches.Angulo has scored against Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters as Goa chases its first win of the season.The 36-year-old spent the last four seasons in Poland with Gornik Zabrze, where he was amongst the top-two goal-scorers in the Polish Ekstraklasa for three successive seasons. He scored 24 goals to win the Golden Boot in the 2018/19 campaign.PODCAST | Tune in to our review of matchweek 2 on this episode of The Full Time Show The Bilbao native has scored a total of 88 goals in 154 games and notched up 21 assists over the four years spent with the record 14-time Polish champion.Here are some of his best goals from the 2018-19 campaign. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos