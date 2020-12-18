ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will be hoping to return to winning ways when it takes on an unbeaten NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.

Jamshedpur is unbeaten in its last five matches and earned a creditable 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC in the last game after being a man down for over 60 minutes. Midfielder Aitor Monroy will not be available for selection after his red card but right-back Laldinliana Renthlei will be back following his one-game suspension.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.

NEUFC coach Gerard Nus has rotated his squad well this season and has managed to produce the results. However, the team has drawn four out of six games and will be keen to get another win under its belt.

Here's how the two teams could line up.

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurmeet Singh; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Rocharzella; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

TP Rehenesh (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Amarjit Singh Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir; Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand Singh



Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy NorthEast United-Jamshedpur combined XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Vice-captain: Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC)

TP Rehenesh (JFC); Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Dylan Fox (NEUFC); Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Rocharzella (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Jacichand Singh (JFC); Luis Machado (NEUFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC)